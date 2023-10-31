Trista Sutter Has Day ‘Full of Smiles’ Amid Tough Year of Heartache

The original lead for “The Bachelorette,” Trista Sutter, has been open about how difficult life has been for her family lately. However, she was thrilled to take a break from the challenges to take advantage of a wonderful day her husband, Ryan Sutter, set up for them.

Trista and Ryan recently lost their treasured dog, Sophie, and they have been completely heartbroken by the loss. They added Sophie to the family when she was a puppy, eight years ago. On October 16, “The Bachelorette” stars revealed Sophie seemed ill, and they discovered after an emergency surgery she had cancer.

Less than a week later, Sophie underwent a second surgery. Sadly, she died that same day. A few days after announcing the family’s loss, Ryan and Trista opened up about how hard Sophie’s death had been weighing heavily on them.

Trista has also shared major changes her family has been navigating that has been tough on everybody. In an August 29 Instagram post, “The Bachelorette” star wrote about the family moving to Denver after living in Vail Valley, Colorado for 20 years.

“The Bachelorette” stars decided to move for many reasons that would all, hopefully, benefit everybody in the family in the long run. However, it’s been a complicated and stressful transition for them.

Luckily, Trista and Ryan successfully managed to push the stress and sadness away for a day to celebrate her birthday.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ryan Sutter Planned a Fun Birthday Celebration

On October 28, Trista took to her Instagram Stories to share some fun life updates. The first photo of the now-expired stories revealed the reason she was in such a great mood. “The Bachelorette” star wrote, “Happy birthday to me!”

The photo Trista shared in her first story showed her taking a bite of an enormous dessert while holding a drink in her hand. She tagged the restaurant, the Denver Biscuit Company, which has a handful of locations in Colorado.

Trista wrote, “Life hasn’t been the best lately, but thanks to @ryansutter today was full of smiles!” She also admitted she couldn’t help but enjoy the day. “I mean…strawberry shortcake biscuits, mocktails, my favorite guy and 2 of my best friends?”

She went on to explain in another Instagram Story, “@ryansutter woke me up and told me to get dressed for pickleball and brunch.” She showed a photo of her doing what she labeled “The Birthday Skip,” and the snapshot showed her walking with Ryan outdoors, toward the gym, it seems.

“The Bachelorette” star continued, “If that wasn’t enough to put a smile on my face, it was seeing @gtmerrill and @sadler.merrill show up to join the fun festivities!!!”

It appeared that the photo Trista shared on that particular slide was taken by her friends as she first saw them there to surprise her. A subsequent Instagram Story was a selfie taken of the four together on the pickleball court. Trista drew a heart around them and added, “Love my peeps!”

Trista Sutter’s Birthday Tribute From Ryan Was Emotional

Ryan shared a photo of Trista on his Instagram page and he included a lengthy caption. “Smiles have been at a premium this year – a little tough to come by. But you’re always there trying,” his caption began.

“The Bachelorette” winner continued, “You should know that I can see it – the effort you put forth holding things back, guarding and portraying calm contentment. I know you want to cry but you won’t, to scream but you can’t.”

He also noted he knows Trista puts the needs of her children and husband first, and her own struggles last. Ryan also wrote that they appreciate that she does that.

“I’m happy we could smile today. Really smile,” Ryan wrote. He explained he was happy Trista was the mother of his kids and also that “You still let me be your pickle ball partner.”

The long-time firefighter also wrote, “I’m happy to have spent another year with you – another birthday. I’m happy you’re in my life.”

Ryan closed out his touching caption by writing, “Happy Birthday Mama. Thank you for making me smile! I❤️U!!!” Trista’s reply read, “And thank you for making me teary. 🥹❤️ HIF”

‘The Bachelorette’ Fans Wished Trista a Happy Birthday

Friends and “The Bachelorette” fans commented on Ryan’s post to share their own birthday greetings for Trista.

“I know [most] of us only see your family from the outside but she truly appears to be the most kind, loving and genuine woman,” commented one fan. That follower continued, “Thank you for giving us a peek into your lives. Ryan – you were my pick from the beginning. Trista’s also a very smart woman ❤️”

“Still the best Bachelor franchise pairing. 🙌❤️,” added another follower.

“Happy birthday @tristasutter and pray you all have much more to smile about soon,” someone else wrote.