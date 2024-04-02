Fans Are Convinced Popular DWTS Pro Is Pregnant

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro Lindsay Arnold teased her third pregnancy on social media. Now, some fans are convinced that she’s already expecting.

“Happy Easter. I’m so grateful for our Savior this Easter Sunday, because of Him I get to be with my family forever,” Arnold captioned an Instagram post. “Side note- is the last slide a glimpse into our future? Sam and his girls,” she continued.

The last photo in the set showed Arnold posing with her husband, Sam Cusick, their two daughters, Sage and June, and Arnold’s sister’s daughter, Quincy, hence the comment about Cusick’s “girls.”

The note made many fans think that Arnold is already expecting, though she hasn’t confirmed or denied it.

Fans Think That Lindsay Arnold Is Already Pregnant With Her Third Child

Arnold welcomed her daughter Sage in 2020 and gave birth to June in 2023. She has sat out the last couple of seasons of “Dancing With the Stars,” opting to stay back in Utah with Cusick and the girls and to focus on her family.

On social media, Arnold has been open about wanting a big family, which could be another reason that fans are convinced that she’s pregnant with her third child. Following her Easter Sunday Instagram post, some fans became convinced that another Cusick-Arnold baby is already on the way, and are curious if an announcement will be coming soon.

“She’s absolutely pregnant again I’m calling it now,” one person wrote.

“Are you pregnant?” another Instagram user asked.

“Baby incoming!!! Happy Easter to your growing family,” a third comment read.

“Expecting?” a fourth fan wondered.

Lindsay Arnold Isn’t Sure if She Will Return to ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Since becoming a mom, Arnold has been navigating the best she can. In August 2022, she shared her decision to step away from the show for a season.

“As many of you know my family and I live in UT and in order to do DWTS I have to move myself and my daughter Sage out to LA and leave behind my husband Sam who works full time here in Utah. Logistically there is SO much involved with making this happen and there is a lot of sacrifice that has to be made that unfortunately just did not feel right for us this time around,” she captioned an Instagram post.

The following year, Arnold shared similar feelings in a video posted to TikTok. However, hasn’t officially retired from the show or said that she wouldn’t ever return.

On a January 2024 episode of the “Off the Vine” podcast, host Kaitlyn Bristowe asked Arnold if she’d ever compete on DWTS again.

“I’ve never really said, like, ‘I’m done forever.’ And that’s still my answer. Like, I’m not done forever. But I also don’t have a set, like, ‘in one year, I will start doing ‘Dancing With the Stars’ again,” she responded.

“I’m just going to have to take it a year at a time,” she added.

