Will ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Be Back This Summer? Fan Favorite Weighs in

We’re a few weeks into Matt James‘ season of The Bachelor, and some fans are wondering what’s next for other shows in the franchise, namely Bachelor in Paradise.

While production seems to have figured out a safe way to film the popular dating reality show amid the challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Bachelor in Paradise has been more tricky.

It is believed, however, that production is busy figuring out a way to bring more than a dozen ready-for-love singles to the beach this summer. Everyone’s favorite bartender Wells Adams recently chatted about the possibilities of a new season with Kaitlyn Bristowe on her Off the Vine podcast.

“I think they’re hoping it just goes back to how it normally used to be in the summer,” Adams said. He did not reveal whether or not he’d been asked to return to the show to head up the singles bar.

Here’s what you need to know:

It’s Possible That ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Won’t Be Filmed in Mexico

While Bachelor in Paradise usually films on the beach in Mexico, it’s possible that won’t happen this time around. According to Adams, they’re trying to make it work, but, if it doesn’t, producers may choose a location in the U.S.

“I think if they can, they’re gonna do it in Mexico. If not, they can just do it stateside,” Adams told Bristowe. He went on to say that he believes that the release and availability of the COVID-19 vaccine may be a key factor in getting the show off the ground.

“I think the thought is that by the summertime enough people will have been vaccinated that they can go down and do it? I don’t know,” he said.

Earlier this month, Reality Steve reported that The Bachelorette won’t film in the United States for the first time in the show’s history. Production is set to take place in Canada, with plans already being made to ensure that the cast and crew are taking every precaution necessary. It has since been confirmed that the show will film at Jasper Park Lodge in Alberta.

ABC Executive Rob Mills Has Previously Said They Are ‘Hell-Bent’ to Make ‘Paradise’ Work

Bachelor in Paradise did not air in 2020, so fans are excited to hear details on if and when a new season will launch. According to ABC executive Rob Mills, production is doing absolutely everything they can to ensure that a new season gets off the ground in 2021.

“We are hell-bent on figuring out how we make ‘Paradise’ work. Unless something horrendous happens, I feel very confident that ‘Paradise’ is coming back on this summer — how and where it’s going to be, it’s still to early to tell,” he told Variety in an interview that ran on January 13.

Mills also said that he feels confident that the show will happen in the summer of 2021 one way or another.

“Everything is day-to-day. Right now, unfortunately, we’re at a place, especially in Los Angeles, where all the productions are getting shut down — you know, [Jimmy] Kimmel is back doing his show from home. But conversely, in a couple of months, this could all change. We could have a massive rollout of vaccinations and that would make it easier to travel and shoot places. Who knows. We’re looking at different permutations and scenarios. Will the vaccine be widely available? Obviously, we don’t want producers and cast members to be getting vaccinated early just for the show, but if people can get vaccinated, then maybe we’re back in Mexico. If not, maybe there is a bubble situation in Mexico. We will figure out something — I never know what will happen, but I feel very confident in saying that you will get ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ next season.”

