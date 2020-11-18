Zac Clark on ‘The Bachelorette’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Zac Clark is one of the men vying for Tayshia Adams’ heart on The Bachelorette, choosing to stay after Clare Crawley exited as this season’s lead early. Stop reading now if you do not want to know any SPOILERS about season 16 of The Bachelorette.

Clark’s time on the dating franchise got off to a bit of a rocky start, with COVID-19 delaying production as they were set to start filming this season. Once filming did resume at the La Quinta Resort and Club near Palm Spring, the season had a major shakeup when Crawley only had eyes for Dale Moss and chose to leave engaged to him. Adams took over in her stead.

He seemed to hit it off with Adams from the get-go, throwing coins in a fountain and promising to share their wishes later. Clark was also featured on Adams’ first group date as a part of the winning blue team playing “splash ball.”

Here is what you need to know:

1. Clark Is a Recovering Addict

During an event at Alvernia University, Clark revealed his years-long battle with alcohol and drug addiction started with a “swig of Miller High Life” during a Christmas Eve Party, reported Reading Eagle.

“Don’t let this suit fool you,” the publication reports Clark saying at the event about the abuse of medicine. “I am a degenerate alcoholic and drug addict.”

His addiction eventually resulted in his arrest, with the Reading Eagle writing, “An eight-month drug binge in which he shot heroin intravenously, smoked crack and did ‘whippets’ – inhaling bursts of nitrous oxide for a brief high – ended with his arrest for possession of crack and driving while intoxicated.”

2. Clark Co-Founded Release Recovery

“After putting his party days behind him and becoming sober himself, Zac C. started a recovery program focused on helping reintegrate people back into the world after rehab, which has become his life’s purpose,” according to his ABC profile.

He co-founded Release Recovery with Justin Gurland, based in New York.

Clark credits Caron Treatment Centers for helping him get sober, with the Reading Eagle reporting him telling a forum at Alvernia University, “I was proudly discharged without taking any medications.”

While on an episode of the Surfside Recovery Podcast, Clark said he wished addicts understood that sobriety is not a punishment, but rather an enjoyable experience.

3. Clark Is Divorced

Adams has been open about the fact she was married, first sharing the news on a one-on-one date with Colton Underwood on The Bachelor. Last week, viewers watched as Brendan Morais opened up about his divorce. He was not alone, as Reality Steve reports Clark has also previously been married.

His marriage was during the height of his drug addiction. The Reading Eagle described him as “a married college graduate who was only in his 20s,” at the time he tried to con doctors into performing surgery for access to pain meds.

Leading up to his honeymoon, Clark told Alvernia University that he was concerned about his access to drugs abroad. While speaking at a forum arranged by Caron Treatment Centers, Alvernia and Berks County Probation Office, Clark said,“I have got to leave the country for 10 days and for a guy with a serious, serious drug problem, that’s not cool.”

4. Clark’s Sister Nominated Him for the Show

From Haddonfield, NJ, Clark remains close with his family. His sister, Kat, revealed on Instagram that she nominated him for the show.

“7 months ago I submitted this guy for The Bachelorette, and here we are. 2020 is wild. Love you Zac and I know everyone watching will too!” she wrote around the time of the season’s premiere.

His nieces and nephew are often showcased on his Instagram, whether sightseeing in New York or seeing the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

5. Adams Gives Clark her Final Rose

Before Adams first appeared on The Bachelorette, Reality Steve warned during his weekly spoilers to enjoy Crawley and Moss’ love story, because there would not be another one this season.

That does not bode well for the men of this season, especially Clark who Reality Steve reports received Adams’ final rose. He does note the two do not get engaged. He claims Adams wanted to end up with Morais, but he self-eliminated in the top four.

“As for where they stand now, that’s anybody’s guess,” wrote Reality Steve’s Steve Carbone. “Some people have told me they aren’t together, some have told me they still are but it’s not that solid, and some have said it’s never gonna last. She’s a SoCal girl who wants to be an influencer. He runs a sober living facility in NY. So that’s where we are right now.”

Clark’s time on The Bachelorette continues tonight at 8/7c on ABC.

