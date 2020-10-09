Dale Moss on ‘The Bachelorette’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Dale Moss is one of 31 men vying for the heart of Clare Crawley on season 16 of The Bachelorette. Stop reading now if you do not want to know any SPOILERS about season 16 of The Bachelorette.

After a delay in filming and two weeks of quarantining, the cast of The Bachelorette were able to dive into production. But, it ended for Crawley sooner than expect. Moss and Crawley supposedly fell in love and quit the show, causing production to bring Tayshia Adams in as Crawley’s replacement.

Despite the lack of confirmation from ABC on Adams’ casting, ET reported that Crawley refused to move forward with production after she fell in love with Moss. Life & Style is reporting the South Dakota native has already proposed to the 39-year-old lead.

This comes on the heels of an atypical filming schedule for The Bachelorette, which had production delayed due to the novel coronavirus and all travel suspended. Instead of filming at the typical mansion, they were all sequestered to a resort in Southern California where they first had to quarantine.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Moss Received Crawley’s First Impression Rose

(SPOILER): Although early social media activity was leading people to believe he never made it on the show or was eliminated night 1, that was never the case. Dale Moss received Clare’s first impression rose. pic.twitter.com/R5eqKRXhUZ — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) July 30, 2020

RealitySteve confirmed on Twitter that Moss received Crawley’s first impression rose. The first impression rose has been a long-time indicator of who could be the last man standing on The Bachelorette, with recent bachelorettes JoJo Fletcher, Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin becoming engaged to their first impression rose recipients, according to ET. If the rumors are true, then its good luck has worked for Moss and Crawley.

Moss recently spoke to MaleRoom about what he wants in a partner, “I’m all about handling business, having fun, and if you can’t laugh, I think you’re losing.” He would go on to add, “I think it’s an investment, right. ‘Cause you’re going to invest in each other, and push each other to grow.”

According to Life & Style, his last significant relationship was with his professional golfer ex-girlfriend, Seema Sadekar. Their relationship ended three years ago.

Viewers last saw Crawley get engaged to Benoit Beauséjour-Savard on The Bachelor Winter Games: World Tells All. Their relationship ended a couple of months later. She also appeared on The Bachelor, with infamous lead Juan Pablo Galavis, and two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise.

2. Moss Was an NFL Wide Receiver

Athleticism might just run in his blood as the nephew of the 1972 Heisman Trophy winner, Johnny Rodgers, according to Moss’ player profile on the South Dakota State Jackrabbits Athletics website. It also lists his cousin as Arizona Cardinal, Bobby Newcome.

As a 2007 graduate of Brandon Valley High School, Moss was inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2017 reports the Argus Leader. Moss is described as a leader on the football field and the basketball court, even lettering in track as a jumper, hurdler and sprinter.

With a full-ride scholarship, Moss attended South Dakota State University where he majored in Consumer Affairs, Business Economics. He played basketball throughout those four years, but he returned to the football field for his senior year, with the player guide listing him as a wide receiver before pursuing a career in the NFL.

Not getting drafted, the Jackrabbit alum played on practice teams for the Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers, before joining the arena football team, Los Angeles Kiss. The Chicago Bears announced on Twitter Moss was re-signed, before he quit professional football in 2014.

3. Moss Has a Successful Second Career as a Model & Host

The former Wide Receiver turned his attention to the entertainment industry after leaving the NFL, taking jobs as a model and host. On LinkedIn, he lists himself as a Sports and Entertainment Host at Buchwald, Fashion & Fitness Model at Wilhelmina and founder of Moss Martin Media, a media production company. He also hosted a sports podcast, The Game Plan with Dale Moss, where he interviewed pro-athletes and industry professionals but has not released a new episode since 2019.

He launched his own YouTube channel on October 24, 2019, having released a few videos, such as a “Day in the life of a model in NYC.” Throughout the video, he showcases his passion for fitness and clean eating, a trait he shares with Clare Crawley, who describes herself as a health enthusiast on Instagram.

Describing his passion for media production, he wrote on his website:

“My passion for storytelling and ability to connect with people across different industries has made me a sought after entertainment host and media personality. Beyond being featured in some of the industry’s top fashion, fitness, lifestyle publications I’ve expanded my reach producing and providing creative direction on projects with global brands such as Under Armour, Hugo Boss, Express, United Airlines and the top media outlets.”

4. Moss Has Served as a Global Ambassador for the Special Olympics Since 2015

Wishing a very HAPPY BIRTHDAY to Global Ambassador @DaleMoss! We hope your day is as fantastic as you are! 🎂💯🥳🎈💪 pic.twitter.com/aTSuDRCfGD — Special Olympics (@SpecialOlympics) September 24, 2020

Cheering from the stands as a child, the former athlete watched his older sister, Amber, participate in the Special Olympics in South Dakota. Amber has an intellectual disability and is physically disabled, according to his Special Olympics profile.

It goes on to state “Although his sister no longer participates in Special Olympics, he remembers how much Special Olympics gave to his sister – the opportunity to play sports, building her confidence level, giving her an outlet to make lifelong friends and ultimately, changing the attitudes of their community and how they viewed his sister.”

His passion for the organization led him to become a Global Ambassador in June 2015, according to his LinkedIn. Through this role, he has attended Special Olympics World Games in Los Angeles and Austria, attended corporate events, participated in Capitol Hill Day and continually engaged with the athletes.

According to his website, other philanthropic endeavors include the Tiger Woods Foundation, Wounded Warrior Project and NFL Play 60.

5. Moss Has Spoken Out About Racism He Experienced

If you think racism is not a major issue in our country today you’re sleep. I’ve experienced racism, racial bias and direct abuse of power in every phase of my life with more happening in the last 2 months than I’ve experienced in years. — Dale Moss (@DaleMoss) September 15, 2020

Moss took to Twitter to speak about racism in his life, writing, “If you think racism is not a major issue in our country today you’re sleep. I’ve experienced racism, racial bias and direct abuse of power in every phase of my life with more happening in the last 2 months than I’ve experienced in years.”

This statement was released amid the Black Lives Matter movement taking place throughout the country, which led to a Change.org petition for increased diversity and anti-racism measures within The Bachelor franchise.

This is not the first time he has addressed issues of racism and inequality, speaking out in a video posted to Michelob ULTRA’s Twitter during their #ShareTheMic campaign. He said, “You simply don’t see wellness promoted in black communities and that’s because the image of what it means to be beautiful and what it means to be healthy is not that of people of color.”

In a 2015 article on The Odyssey, Moss spoke more about the racial tension he experienced growing up in a small, predominantly white town in South Dakota with a white mother and Black father. He said his parents’ interracial marriage led to his mother being disowned by her family.

Moss’ advocacy efforts for this cause led to his partnership with The Lonely Entrepreneur Program to empower disadvantaged entrepreneurs.

“I come across so many women, minorities, young people and current and former athletes that lack the knowledge and support they need to start and grow businesses,” said Moss in the press release announcing the new program. He refers to The Lonely Entrepreneur Program, an online learning and community platform for entrepreneurs, as a ready-made way to empower these groups.

READ NEXT: Where Clare Crawley Is Today