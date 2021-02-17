When Is ‘The Masked Dancer’ Season 1 Finale Airing? Date & Time

The Masked Dancer‘s first season is coming to an end, and the 2021 finale is here.

The season 1 finale of The Masked Dancer airs on FOX on Wednesday, February 17 at 8 pm ET. The two-hour episode concludes at 10 pm ET.

Read on in preparation for tonight’s big finale!

The Masked Dancer: Road to the Finals Season 1 Recap

Fresh moves are hitting the dance floor TONIGHT! 🎉#TheMaskedDancer two-hour season finale starts at 8/7c on @FOXTV. pic.twitter.com/V1S15eTRwR — The Masked Dancer (@MaskedDancerFOX) February 17, 2021

From 8 pm until 9 pm ET, the first hour of the Masked Dancer finale will take a look back on the season’s highlights and biggest moments, including all of the season’s surprising celebrity unmaskings.

Here’s who has been unmasked this season leading up to the finale episode:

– Zebra was unmasked as Oscar De La Hoya.

– Exotic Bird was unmasked as Jordin Sparks.

– Hammerhead was unmasked as Vinny Guadagnino.

– Cricket was unmasked as Brian McKnight.

– Ms. Moth was unmasked as Elizabeth Smart.

– Ice Cube was unmasked as Bill Nye the Science Guy.

– Disco Ball was unmasked as Ice-T.

Although the first hour is a season recap, expect there to be some never-before-seen footage, including new clues that will help you figure out who’s behind the 3 remaining masks.

Last week, the panelists guessed that Cotton Candy might be Simone Biles, Tara Lipinski, or Gabby Douglas. They thought the Sloth could be Patrick Dempsey or Maks or Val Chmerkovskiy, and that Tulip could be Mackenzie Ziegler, Noah Cyrus, Dove Cameron, or Liza Koshy.

‘The Masked Dancer’ 2021 Finale Preview

FOX’s synopsis for the two-hour season finale teases, “Before a winner is crowned, take a journey through the very first season of “THE MASKED DANCER!” Relive some of the most talked about moments, watch the best performances and keep your eyes open for never-before-seen clues. Then, the final three dancers take the stage and only one will take home the Diamond Mask Trophy in the Season One finale.”

The finale competition begins at 9 pm ET, with final clue packages and performances from the remaining characters. By the end of the night, the celebrity identities of the final 3 contestants, Cotton Candy, Sloth, and Tulip will be revealed and one will be crowned the show’s first winner. All three competitors have been a the top of their game all season, so it’s really anyone’s finale to win.

Will our panelists guess the finalists correctly? 👀 Find out on the two-hour season finale of #TheMaskedDancer tonight at 8/7c on @FOXTV! pic.twitter.com/r5r3j3CliS — The Masked Dancer (@MaskedDancerFOX) February 17, 2021

During the semifinals, Paula Abdul was leading the panelists with the most correct celebrity identity guesses. Will she emerge victorious among her fellow judges, Ashley Tisdale, Brian Austin Green, and Ken Jeong?

Fans of the show and its predecessor, The Masked Singer, won’t have long to wait until a new season of masked celebrity performances begins. The Masked Singer season 5 premieres on Wednesday, March 10 at 8 pm ET on FOX.

Since The Masked Dancer is two hours long tonight, please be advised there will not be a new episode of Name That Tune on tonight. Name That Tune would normally air at 9 pm ET, immediately following The Masked Dancer; it is expected to return in its usual time slot next week.

The season 1 finale of The Masked Dancer airs on Wednesday, February 17 at 8/7c on FOX.

