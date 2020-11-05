‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals: Who Was Eliminated Tonight? 11/4/2020

The Masked Singer season 4’s new episode on November 4 featured the return of the remaining 4 “Group C” contestants. Each competitor took the stage for another performance, and the panelists cast updated guesses based on a new set of clues. At the end of the night, another character was unmasked, revealing their celebrity identity.

So, who was unmasked, and what happened on the latest episode of The Masked Singer? Read on to find out!

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW. Scroll to the end of the article to find out who was eliminated and unmasked.

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 4 Episode 6 Recap

Last week, the Lips contestant was eliminated and unmasked, revealing television host Wendy Williams. With Lips sent home, there were 4 remaining characters poised to perform in “Group C:” the Broccoli, the Squiggly Monster, the Jellyfish, and the Mushroom.

To start the night, guest judge Wayne Brady, who won season 2, sang as “Mr. TV” before revealing himself.

The first performer of the night was The Mushroom, after a clue package full of Mean Girls references, he sang “If I Could Turn Back Time” by Cher. After the performance, Jenny McCarthy said, “you might be unbeatable.” The panelists guessed he might be Donald Glover, Adam Lambert, or Jaden Smith.

The Broccoli sang “Hello” by Lionel Richie, showing off his seasoned vocals. The clue package had a number of Good Fellas references, and his “magic lamp” clue was a roulette wheel. The judges guessed it might be Wayne Newton, Jason Alexander, or Martin Short behind the mask.

The Squiggly Monster chose to perform “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” by The Rolling Stones for his second Masked Singer performance. He revealed that he is married, and offered a giant teddy bear as his bonus clue. The panelists thought the Squiggly Monster might be Ted Danson, David Hasselhoff, or Al Gore.

Last but not least, the Jellyfish sang “Crazy” by Patsy Cline, and the panelists commended how much her confidence had grown since the previous week. They guessed she might be Sofia Richie, Lana Condor, Jamie Lynn Spears, or Hailey Bailey.

At the end of the night, the Squiggly Monster received the lowest number of votes, which means it was his turn to be eliminated and unmasked.

The Squiggly Monster Was Unmasked, Revealing…

…Bob Saget!

Before the Squiggly Monster was unmasked, the judges’ first impression guesses were revealed and they had the opportunity to change their guesses. Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke guessed Bob Saget correctly as their first impression guesses. In the end, all the judges (except Nicole Scherzinger, who guessed Gary Cole) guessed Bob Saget before he removed his mask.

Saget said he chose to be on the show because, “We’re all going through a tough time, and I get to be a part of your joy.” When asked what the best part of being Squiggly Monster was, Saget said, “Taking it off.”

Ken Jeong reflected on how, 20 years ago, Saget saw him perform comedy and was supportive of him early in his career.

New episodes of The Masked Singer season 4 air on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

