The Matte on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneur Melissa Clayton took her company and product, The Matte, to the investors on ABC’s Shark Tank to see if she could score a deal from one of the investors in the Tank.

According to the episode synopsis, the entrepreneur from Acton, Massachusetts, “tries to expand her business with her beauty organizer space saver.”

The entrepreneur was able to pitch her company to Sharks Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner and guest Shark Kendra Scott.

Here’s what you should know about The Matte on Shark Tank:

1. The Matte Saves Space on Bathroom Counters

The Matte is a product built to help utilize extra space in small spaces. The product can be used to create a beauty counter on the bathroom sink.

The Matte unfolds to be 17.25″w x 19.5″l and 1/8″ tall to fit most standard sinks, and it can hold up to two pounds when unfolded. When it’s folded up, The Matte takes up the same amount of space as an iPad case.

The Matte is available in black or pink at the time of writing.

2. Clayton Wanted to Make Something Small Enough to Store

According to the company website, Clayton had the desire to make something that could help her utilize her space in her bathroom while also being small enough to store in the room.

At first, she had a hard time getting people to work with her, however.

“No one wanted to work with me because I was on a limited budget,” Clayton says, adding that she was still determined and eventually worked alongside a freelance industrial designer to come up with her product.

3. Clayton Also Runs a Business Called Tiny Tags

Clayton runs a business called Tiny Tags, which she founded after she had her first son in 2006 but couldn’t find his name on a necklace.

“From new moms beaming with pride and love over their new bundle of joy, to moms who are wearing their necklaces in remembrance of their little ones, or as a symbol of strength for those loved ones dealing with a personal struggle,” the website reads. “Every day I feel so blessed for our community of moms.”

Clayton is passionate about entrepreneurship and her two businesses.

4. The Matte is Available to Purchase Online

At the time of writing, The Matte is available to purchase online in two color ways: black and pink.

The product is usually sold for $39.99, but it is currently on sale for $34.99. There is also a travel bag that is available to purchase for an additional $9.99.

According to an interview with WCVB, The Matte has sold over 10,000 units since the business was born, and the sales are expected to increase exponentially following the company’s Shark Tank appearance.

5. The Matte & Clayton Have Been Featured on ‘The Today Show’

Shark Tank will not be the first national TV appearance for The Matte and Melissa Clayton. In 2016, Clayton appeared on The Today Show to show off her product.

Also in 2016, Clayton opened up about her company to Wicked Local Boxborough.

“At the end of the day, it’s an investment and it’s still a grind,” Clayton said at the time. “I think it’s very easy to get discouraged, but when you believe in it, you don’t give up.”

Tune in to Shark Tank to see if Clayton can get a deal from one of the Sharks.

