DynoSafe on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneurs Eric and Rebecca Romanucci took their company and product, DynoSafe, to the investors on ABC’s Shark Tank to see if they could score a deal from one of the investors in the Tank.

According to the episode synopsis, the husband and wife entrepreneurial duo from Scottsdale, Arizona, “introduce their smart, refrigerated safe that makes contactless delivery more secure.”

The entrepreneurs pitched their company to Sharks Kevin O’Leary, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John and Robert Herjavec.

Here’s what you should know about DynoSafe from Shark Tank:

1. DynoSafe Aims to Make Contactless Delivery More Secure

Because people order all kinds of products online and for delivery, Eric and Rebecca Romanucci wanted to make the porch a more secure place to leave products.

“We protect precious items, both sent and received, from vulnerabilities like the elements, theft, and tampering,” the company website reads. “Consumers can be independent, and the reduction in traffic congestion, fuel use, CO2 emissions, packaging, and food waste protects the environment and ultimately improves resource sustainability.”

The company’s mission is to make the delivery process more secure and better for the environment, and it was inspired when the Romanuccis wanted to help veterans who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.

“I was inspired to create DynoSafe as a solution for veterans suffering from PTSD and other disabilities that find going to the grocery store or pharmacy difficult,” Rebecca Romanucci told Patch.com. “I saw many veterans receiving home deliveries for food medication that must be stored at an appropriate temperature to ensure their integrity remains safe for consumption and use. In the Arizona heat, this meant they were waiting by the door for hours to accept their package.”

2. Rebecca Romanucci Has Founded Multiple Businesses

According to the DynoSafe website, Rebecca Romanucci has founded more than just DynoSafe.

“Prior to DynoSafe, Rebecca was founder, owner, and CEO of a medical business, during which time she scaled to multiple locations and expanded the medical professional staff,” the website reads.

Rebecca Romanucci has also received many awards for leadership, the website details, as well as being a “sought-after public speaker, educator, and consultant.”

Rebecca is a registered nurse and an advocate for veterans.

3. Eric Romanucci is a Colonel in the US Army Reserve

The other half of the founding duo, Eric Romanucci, is a Colonel in the United States Army Reserve, according to the DynoSafe website.

According to the website, he has served six combat deployments over 27 years and has been awarded the Bronze Star Medal for wartime service.

“Eric has commanded a Forward Surgical Team in Afghanistan and held 2 battalion commands in the USAR,” the website reads. “He is committed to providing the best medical care to all veterans and is proud to be a part of the US military.”

4. The Product is Simple to Use

According to DynoSafe, their product is simple to use. First, the user shops as they normally do online without any worry about having to be home at the time of delivery.

Second, the user generates a code with the DynoSafe App while also naming the delivery and assigning a temperature setting for the delivery. In order to ensure the delivery person can use the DynoSafe, the code needs to be shared in the special instructions section of the order.

Once the delivery is made, a notification will be sent through the app, and the customer can then get the delivery from the box.

5. The DynoSafe is Not Yet Available for Purchase

At the time of writing, the DynoSafe is not yet available for purchase. Instead, people who are interested in the product can join the waitlist and get notified when DynoSafe is available on the market.

The company announced their Shark Tank appearance on Instagram to encourage followers to watch the show.

Tune in to Shark Tank to see if DynoSafe gets a deal from one of the Sharks.

