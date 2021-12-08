‘The Voice’ 2021 Winners: Top 5 Contestants & Live Results

The Tuesday, December 7, 2021, episode of NBC’s “The Voice” revealed the top 5 contestants heading into next week’s live finale. Viewers voted to save 4 artists, and then the bottom four competed for one Wildcard Instant Save spot.

We’ve got all the details on Tuesday night’s episode below.

MAJOR SPOILER WARNING: Do not read on if you don’t want to know who was eliminated during the December 7 episode of “The Voice.”

If you don’t want the full recap, go ahead and scroll to the bottom of this post to see a list of which contestants made it through to the next round.

Live Recap

The episode started with Carson Daly welcoming coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande, and Blake Shelton to the stage. Then, Carly Pearce performed her newest award-winning song.

Carson welcomed the top 8 artists to the center stage to begin announcing which artists made it through to the finale.

The first artist advancing to the finale was then announced. From Team Blake, Wendy Moten was announced as safe.

After, John Legend took the stage to perform his new holiday song, “You Deserve It All.” Then, there was a plug for the People’s Choice Awards, which aired after the episode of “The Voice.”

Carson Daly invited the remaining contestants back onto the stage to deliver more results. The second finalist of the night was Team Kelly’s Girl Named Tom. The third artist announced to be safe was Team Blake’s Paris Winningham.

The last artist who made it through to the finale was Team Kelly’s Hailey Mia.

The artists who competed in the Instant Save was Lana Scott (Team Blake), Jim and Sasha Allen (Team Ariana), Jershika Maple and Joshua Vacanti (Team Legend).

Which Artists Made It Through?

Team Blake

Wendy Moten

Paris Winningham

Team Kelly

Girl Named Tom

Hailey Mia

