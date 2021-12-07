Viewers Question Why One Artist Is Still On ‘The Voice’

The top 8 contestants on NBC’s “The Voice” performed songs chosen by their coaches on the Monday, December 6, 2021 episode of the show in hopes of making it through to the top 5 and finale.

With the rules being that no coach has a set number of artists in each round, each contestant has to bring their A-game if they want to make it through to the finale of the competition.

When it comes to Team Blake Shelton’s Lana Scott, the only country singer remaining in the competition, some fans think that she should have gone home weeks ago and question how she is still in the competition.

Fans Think She Was Off-Tune During the Semi-Finals

Blake Shelton every week trying to explain why Lana deserves to be there. #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/rwoXHbX3Nb — I Hate Racism (@dj9o1) December 7, 2021

For the semi-finals, Scott sang “Something In the Water” by country music superstar Carrie Underwood. The coaches were impressed with the performance. John Legend said that Lana has been consistent and wonderful throughout the competition, and he thought the performance was inspirational.

“Lana, I told you how important this week is for performances, in my opinion, more important than the finale, and wow!” Shelton added after her performance.

Some fans thought the performance wasn’t perfect, though.

“I haven’t been catching the live shows – is Lana always this flat? Why is she still here, never having been in danger?” one person tweeted.

Another wrote, “Omg Jim and Sasha and Lana TOGETHER???…. can we just remove them all now?? No need for a vote tonight.”

“At this point, we know those voting for Lana are just doing it to be trolls #thevoice,” another person tweeted.

Yet another viewer wrote, “So glad I’m not the only one not feeling Jim, Sasha, or Lana.”

Of course, there are multiple factors that lead to an artist staying in the competition. The fact that Lana is the only country singer remaining on the show helps her, leading her to get the most votes from people who adore country music. She also is placed on Team Blake, where she gets a lot of support from fans of the country superstar.

John and Blake: Lana, you’ve been so consistent

Me: Yeah, consistently BAD #TheVoice — amanda (@amandarestaino_) December 7, 2021

“I just did a quick search for ‘Lana Scott’ and easily 98% of the comments about her ask why she’s still here & why she hasn’t been voted off yet,” one person tweeted. “I 100% agree, I don’t know who keeps voting for her. She’s so forgettable #TheVoice.”

Another made fun of the situation and coach feedback, writing, “John and Blake: Lana, you’ve been so consistent. Me: Yeah, consistently BAD #TheVoice.”

At this point, it’s still anyone’s game with just one week left until the five-artist finale. Still, three acts will be going home at the end of the semi-finals.

The Finale Airs Next Week

The season finale of NBC’s “The Voice” airs in two parts. The first part takes place on Monday, December 13, 2021 at 8 p.m. Eastern time live. It re-airs later, recorded, for the west coast. The show will feature the top 5 contestants singing for votes.

Then, the second part of the finale will air on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 9 p.m. Eastern time. It will air for two hours, and the winner will be announced at the end of the show.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time (live) and Pacific time (recorded) on NBC.

