‘The Voice’ 2022 Live Elimination Updates: Who Got Voted Off 12/6

The December 6, 2022 episode of NBC’s “The Voice” revealed the top 10 finalists heading into next week’s live shows.

Viewers voted to save four contestants and the remaining contestants competed for a chance for the Instant Save, meaning five total contestants will be moving forward in the competition to compete in the show’s season finale.

We have all the details on Tuesday night’s episode below, including the names of the contestants who were sent home.

MAJOR SPOILER WARNING: Do not read on if you don’t want to know who was eliminated during the December 6 episode of “The Voice.”

This post will be updated as the episode airs.

‘The Voice’ 2022 Top 8 Results Live Recap

Which Contestants Are Moving Forward Into the Season 22 Finale?

Here’s how the teams are arranged heading into the episode:

Team Blake:

Brayden Lape

Bodie

Bryce Leatherwood

Team Camila:

Morgan Myles

Team Legend:

Kim Cruse

Parijita Bastola

Omar Jose Cardona

Team Gwen:

Justin Aaron

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.