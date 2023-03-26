Adam Levine Makes First Onstage Tribute to Wife After Cheating Scandal

Adam Levine gave his wife and kids a special shoutout during the opening night of Maroon 5’s Las Vegas residency, M5LV, People reported. The band is headlining the Dolby Live at Park MGM for a selection of dates throughout March, April, July and August 2023.

The frontman referenced his family amid the 22 song set, telling the audience that “he used to do this for myself and now I do this for them,” according to the publication.

The 44-year-old has been married to model Behati Prinsloo since 2014 and they share three kids, including daughters Dusty, 6, and Gio, 5. The couple welcomed their third child in January 2023, People reported.

His onstage declaration comes just months after Levine denied cheating allegations made in a viral TikTok.

Adam Levine Refuted Claims of a Year-Long Affair With an Instagram Model

In September 2022, Instagram model Sumner Stroh claimed in a video that she had engaged in a year-long affair with Levine. She said in the TikTok she was only sharing the allegations publicly after a friend tried to sell the story to a tabloid.

In the video, Stroh explained that Levine had recently reached back out asking to use her name for his unborn child. “Ok serious question,” an alleged DM from Levine to Stroh read. “I’m having another baby and if it’s w boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You okay with that? DEAD serious.”

The “Moves Like Jagger” singer refuted the claims in a statement he shared in his Instagram Story.

“A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air,” the former coach on “The Voice” wrote in September 2022. “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

His Instagram statement continued, “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”

Levine and Prinsloo have continued to present an united front, with the 34-year-old most recently supporting her husband in Las Vegas. She shared multiple behind-the-scenes shots with their two older kids at the concert in her Instagram Story.

Adam Levine ‘Wouldn’t Have Wanted’ to Do Las Vegas Residency Without Family in Attendance

Levine’s father Fred was also in attendance for the opening night of M5LV, with People reporting the singer got emotional while addressing him. After the concert, he spoke to People about the importance of his family being in the audience.

“It was a big opening night in Vegas,” Levine told the publication. “It’s close to home and no one has to deal with, you know, traveling 10 hours with kids and jet lag.”

Speaking of his family, he explained to People, “It felt right. It felt really, really sweet to have everybody here. I wouldn’t have wanted to do it without them.”

Levine also explained the reasoning behind the show.

He told the outlet that the band has “almost just done it all” and the residency “was kind of the logical next step.” Levine added, “Also, over the years, Vegas has become this kind of beacon for everybody. … The timing of it all just makes sense to us.”

READ NEXT: Niall Horan Rejects Himself