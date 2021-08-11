This ‘Voice’ Coach Has Been Nominated for a Huge Award

While “The Voice” judges have always been impressive, adding Ariana Grande to the panel has raised the bar even higher.

On Wednesday, news surfaced that Grande has been nominated for Artist of the Year at the 2021 MTV VMAs, and fans are itching to find out if she’ll beat out fellow nominees Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift.

Here’s what you need to know:

Justin Bieber Leads With the Most Nominations

This year, Bieber leads with the most nominations at the VMAs, with a total of seven nods, according to Complex.

He’s followed by Megan Thee Stallion with six nominations, and Olivia Rodrigo with an impressive five nominations, despite the fact that this is her first time at the VMAs.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, a number of Grande’s fans flocked to Twitter to express their frustration over the singular nomination for their favorite pop star.

One person wrote, “Ariana grande being snubbed again what else can we expect? #VMAs.” Another seconded those sentiments, writing, “mtv really snubbed ariana grande this year…”

Shelton: ‘We’re Still Going to Beat the Crap Out of Her’

On March 30, Grande announced on Instagram she would be joining the new season of “The Voice”, replacing Nick Jonas.

While Grande performed her hit song, “Into You”, during the Season 16 finale, this will mark her first time appearing on the show as a judge.

And while the other judges are certainly excited to have her there, they’ve already suggested that Grande’s entrance may up the level of competitiveness.

When Shelton was interviewed on “The Today Show” as a guest, as seen below, he shared, “There’s one chair on The Voice that seems like, lately it’s kind of turned into like this revolving door of different coaches that we’re able to bring in. And they never let us know who it’s going to be, by the way… I think we found out about two days ago. The producers texted us and said it was going to be Ariana.”

He added, “I’m excited about it. I’m a fan of hers, I’m not going to lie. We’re still going to beat the crap out of her, you know, on the show. It’s our job — they pay us to win, Hoda. They don’t pay me to lose.”

A source previously told Page Six, “Ariana is a huge fan of The Voice and her management team has been negotiating to get her on the show for a while.”

And why did Jonas leave, to begin with? In the words of Distractify, his decision to leave “may have been out of his hands.”

In March, the same source told Page Six, “[Grande] is replacing Nick Jonas, who is a [coach] on the current season, but he isn’t leaving for good. Nick will remain on rotation with other stars that have appeared on the show. The chances are he will be back soon.”