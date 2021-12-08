‘Voice’ Coach Pens Heartfelt Note To Eliminated Contestants

Ariana Grande is now a coach without a team going into the season 21 finale of NBC’s “The Voice.”

After a long season where she tried her hardest to get her artists further in the competition, her last remaining act, father and son duo Jim and Sasha Allen, were eliminated during the semi-finals results episode that aired on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

Luckily for the coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, they all have at least one artist remaining in the competition. Both Shelton and Clarkson got two artists all the way through to the finale.

Hailey Mia, a Team Kelly contestant, was formerly on Team Ariana but was stolen during the Knockout Round by Kelly.

Grande Said See You Later to Her Contestants

After all of her contestants were eliminated, Grande took to Twitter to share her thoughts.

“it is a season wrap for team Ariana!” she wrote. “I AM BURSTING with pride for him and sasha and all of everyone from #teamariana…. to have met & worked with such brilliant artists is the greatest gift and honor of all of this. I can’t believe there wasn’t a time I didn’t know you all.”

She added, “It’s truly just the beginning for all these brilliant humans. I’ll be here always. Thank you for enriching my life in ways I can’t even attempt to articulate. Your presence and this whole experience has brought me so much joy and fulfillment creatively and personally.”

She went on to say that the night was a celebration of her artists’ hard work and brilliance.

“Not one moment of this has been easy on any of you mentally, physically, vocally, here’s to a gorgeous new chapter for you all. thank you for changing my life for the better. #teamariana4lifeandwhatevercomesafter,” she wrote in a follow-up tweet.

The superstar also said thank you to every person who was supportive of her team throughout the process, which she called “insane and beautiful and incredibly challenging.”

After the Instant Save battle, where her artists competed, Sasha Allen tweeted about his time on the show and also said he was happy that Jershika Maple, who was a contestant from Team Legend in the Instant Save, came away with the win.

“never expected to ever make it that far,” Allen tweeted. “What an absolute gift, I am the luckiest human on earth!”

What’s Next For ‘The Voice’?

Five artists will compete on the season finale of “The Voice.”

Here’s who made it through to the finale:

Team Blake

Wendy Moten

Paris Winningham

Team Kelly

Girl Named Tom

Hailey Mia

Team Legend

Jershika Maple

The season finale of NBC’s “The Voice” airs in two parts. The first part takes place on Monday, December 13, 2021 at 8 p.m. Eastern time live. It re-airs later, recorded, for the west coast. The show will feature the top 5 contestants singing for votes.

Then, the second part of the finale will air on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 9 p.m. Eastern time. It will air for two hours, and the winner will be announced at the end of the show.

