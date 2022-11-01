‘The Voice’ 2022 Live Recap: Knockouts Part 2 Winners & Who Went Home?

Season 22 of “The Voice” is in full swing, heating up with the second episode of the new three-way Knockout Rounds airing on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

Going into the episode, each coach had at least nine artists remaining on their teams, meaning that there are plenty of Knockout rounds to go into.

SPOILER ALERT: This post contains spoilers for “The Voice” season 22 episode, “The Knockouts Part 2” (November 1, 2022). Do not read ahead if you do not want this episode spoiled.

Read on to see what decisions were made by coaches Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello, Gwen Stefani and John Legend during the second episode of the Knockout Rounds.

What Happened on ‘The Voice’ Tonight? Who Made It Through & Who Went Home?

The first Knockout group of the night was Team Legend’s Ian Harrison, Morgan Taylor, and Omar Jose Cardona.

Ian chose to sing “Cough Syrup” by Young the Giant, and Legend’s advice was to “lean into being a rock star.” Morgan’s song choice was “I Got You (I Feel Good)” by James Brown but with a bit of a twist in the beginning of the song. Legend told her to make sure to be herself while performing. Omar chose to sing “Radioactive” by Imagine Dragons, and his performance was particularly electric.

Afterward, Blake shared that he felt like he “just discovered” Morgan, but he also complimented both of the other contestants. John ultimately chose Omar as the winner of the Knockout round, calling him one of the “best singers” he’s seen on the show and complimenting his “stunning” voice.

Next up was Team Camila’s Eric Who winning his battle against Jaeden Luke and Reina Ley.

Next up, Team Blake’s Kate Kalvach, Jay Allen, and Bryce Leatherwood went up against one another. Allen chose to sing “Pray For You” by Matt Stell, and he dedicated it to his fiance, Kylie.

What Do the ‘Voice’ Teams Look Like Ahead of Next Week?

Team Legend has featured one battle going into the episode, and he declared Parijita Bastola as the winner. Tonight, he chose Omar as a winner. Still to perform on his team are Emma Brooke, The Marilynds, and Kim Cruse.

Team Gwen’s only for sure artists for live shows so far are Kevin Hawkins, who she obtained in a steal from Shelton, as well as Kique. Her artists who have not yet performed in Knockouts are Cara Brindisi, Justin Aaron, Daysia, Sasha Hurtado, Alyssa Witrado, and Kayla Von Der Heide.

Team Camila’s team consists of Morgan Myles, who has already won her Knockout. Eric Who won his Knockout tonight, and still-to-perform artists are Steven McMorran, Devix, and Andrew Igbokidi.

Team Blake’s artists moving on to live shows are bodie and Rowan Grace. Still to perform in the Knockout round are Austin Montgomery, Jay Allen, Eva Ullman, Brayden Lape, Kate Kalvach, and Bryce Leatherwood.

Going into the next episode, Legend and Cabello both have steals remaining, and every coach has a save still to use.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.