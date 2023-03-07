Blake Shelton Makes ‘Last Team’ Reveal on ‘The Voice’

It has become a tradition for “The Voice” coaches to give gifts to their new team members after each season’s Blind Auditions, and Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper, Niall Horan, and Blake Shelton all revealed their coach gifts during the March 6 premiere of season 23.

Coach gifts in past seasons have included a vocal health first-aid kit (from season 21’s coach Ariana Grande), a boxing robe (also in season 21 from John Legend), and a fanny pack and camera (from Camila Cabello in season 22). This season, however, all four coaches decided to stick to gifts that their team members could wear to share their team spirit.

Blake Shelton Gave Out ‘Last Team’ T-Shirts

Blake has not missed any opportunities to remind his fellow coaches, prospective team members, and the viewing audience at home that season 23 will be his final season on “The Voice” after joining the show 12 years ago in season one. As such, it is fitting that the final Team Blake gift is a t-shirt that on the front reads “I’m on Blake’s LAST team…”, and on the back says “and all I got was this lousy t-shirt”.

“For the lucky people who join Team Blake this year,” Blake said during the season premiere before holding up the t-shirt and letting it speak for itself, “Who could say no to that?”

Blake’s most recent coach gifts have been a trip to his “Win Cam” for a photo with the country singer (in season 21) and a camouflage cooler bag (in season 22).

New coaches Niall and Chance also got their team members wearable gifts, with Niall’s gift being a purple sweatshirt featuring a flower with a smiley face and the words “Team Niall” on it, and Chance’s gift being an exclusive version of his signature hat.

“I brought my own special edition ‘The Voice’ ‘3’ caps that only are available for the people on Team Chance, and they look good in it no matter what,” Chance said, showing off a custom black and red version of his trademark baseball cap with the number three on the front. High Snobiety reported that while Chance has worn baseball caps throughout his life, but only landed on his iconic “3” design while he was working on this third mixtape, “Coloring Book”, which came out in 2016. The design stuck and has become a calling card for Chance, who now sells “3” hats in many different colors on his website, though the only way to get a black hat with red lettering is to be on Team Chance.

Kelly Clarkson Brought Back Her Classic ‘Team Kelly’ Jackets

Kelly has been known to give out “Team Kelly” jackets to her team members for many years in a row, and season 23 proves no exception. “The jacket is back y’all, you’re welcome America. And it’s burgundy, like a nice wine,” Kelly said during the premiere. The “Kelly Clarkson Show” host has also gotten in the habit of giving her jackets to guests on her talk show who have appeared four times. John Legend got his own jacket during a May 2021 appearance with Blake and Nick Jonas during season 20, and Kelly called Blake out during the interview for leaving his own gift behind the last time he was on her show.

“Do you wear your jacket all the time?” Kelly asked Blake, who responded “Oh my god, yeah. I feed the chickens in that jacket.” Kelly then revealed that she caught Blake in a lie. “What’s interesting is you left your jacket here in the green room. You actually neglected to even throw it away after leaving the building.” Kelly’s team then gave Blake his purple “Team Kelly” jacket back to make sure he wouldn’t forget it again.

READ NEXT: Blake Shelton Says Kelly Clarkson ‘Didn’t Make It in Country Music’