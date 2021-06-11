Blake Shelton Admits He ‘Rebounded’ With Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been in a relationship for over five years, and the “The Voice” coaches are set to get married in 2021. The relationship didn’t start out on that strong of ground, though. Shelton recently admitted that at first, he didn’t think it would get so serious.

Shelton, who was previously married to Miranda Lambert, met Stefani while they both worked on “The Voice.” Stefani was previously married to Gavin Rossdale, and the couple ended their 13-year marriage in 2015.

Then, Shelton and Stefani began seeing each other, and the rest is history.

Shelton Says He Originally Thought the Relationship Was a Rebound

While chatting with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Shelton, 44, talked about the beginning of his relationship with Stefani, 51.

“I remember at that time we were just starting to see each other and we were both going through horrible breakups, divorces, horrible in that it was just sad,” Shelton shared during the interview. “And there were times where Gwen and I would be like, ‘Are we rebounding here? Is that what we’re doing together? Because this makes no sense.'”

He added, “And we would always have these conversations like, ‘Oh yeah, we’re just getting over our crap with each other.'”

He soon realized that it was much more than a rebound, though.

“It was interesting because all of a sudden there was this girl that I was just starting to see and spend time with and that I was obviously crazy about.”

During the interview, Shelton also talked about how he doesn’t always love being out in public and mostly stays at home now.

“I always just feel like, hey, look, if I go somewhere, then it must mean that I’m ready to high-five some people when I get out there… it took away the public side of my life and pushed me into it,” he said about “The Voice.” “But you know what, I’m weird anyway. I live out in the middle of nowhere in Oklahoma. And I mean, I am in L.A. half the time, but I’m pretty much a slug here.”

Shelton Says Meeting Stefani Was the Best Part of ‘The Voice’

Shelton opened up about what it was like to fall in love on set during a season 20 episode of “The Voice.”

“People ask me all the time, ‘What’s the greatest thing that has happened for you since you’ve been on ‘The Voice’?” he shared. “That’s a no-brainer, right? I met my fiancée here. It’s hard to resist Gwen Stefani. You know, here’s this iconic rock star coming to be a coach on ‘The Voice’ in a black minivan. That was cool to me.”

He added, “I love it when she’s here. She brings a very complicated element of competition, for me in particular. But I love that. I love the challenge. Just knowing that she’s there, and she has my back, is pretty cool.”

n an interview with Hoda Kotb when he was guest-hosting “Today With Hoda & Jenna” on March 31, 2021, Shelton hinted at when the wedding could happen.

Shelton thinks that they can be married this summer since some restrictions have been lifted.

“I’m afraid if she and I wait until next November, then I’m right back into ‘The Voice’ cycle again,” he told Kotb. “And I really want to be able to have plenty of time before and after.”

