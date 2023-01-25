Blake Shelton Is ‘Tired’ of Kelly Clarkson in New ‘Voice’ Promo

“The Voice” season 23 is on the horizon, and a new promotional trailer shows that Blake Shelton is already “tired” of Kelly Clarkson during his last season of the show.

In the 30-second trailer, which was posted on YouTube on January 24, 2023, Shelton talks about the season being his last and that he’s excited to get away from Clarkson.

“This is my last season as a coach on ‘The Voice,’ and after 23 seasons…” then, the video cuts to Clarkson telling a contestant that Shelton is “so tired!”

Shelton responds, “I am tired of this.”

The Trailer Shows Off Shelton’s Relationship With New Coaches Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper

For season 23, two new coaches joined “The Voice.” Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan are filling two of the four seats.

In the promotional videos so far, Shelton has acted like a mentor to Horan.

“Niall is already stealing my incredible artistic expression,” Shelton states in the trailer.

Horan turns to Shelton at one point and says, “I feel like a young you!”

In an interview with NBC Insider, Horan revealed that he thinks Clarkson, not Shelton, is his biggest competition on the show.

“Ooh, my biggest competition this year is definitely Kelly,” he shared. “We have very similar tastes in music, same kind of taste in voices. Yeah, I think she’s going to be a massive threat to me. But you never know, I could win the thing.”

Shelton, for his part, revealed that he wants to take one thing away from “The Voice” set when he leaves. In an interview with People, he said he wants to take his chair.

“I don’t know if they’re gonna offer that or not,” he said. “I feel like they owe me a damn chair though. I mean, who else can sit in my chair? It’s like the three bears – I don’t want anybody else sitting in my chair. I’m gonna try to get that away from them. Maybe I’ll have to buy it or something.”

There May Be a Format Change to ‘The Voice’ Season 23

There could be a big format change coming for “The Voice” season 23, though that has not officially been announced at the time of writing. In most seasons, all episodes up until the playoffs are pre-taped, but tickets for

For season 23, there are four tapings that are labeled as “playoffs.” Fans are able to purchase tickets and attend the taping, but they tape in February, which means there would be no live voting, as the show doesn’t even premiere until March 2023.

The tickets, which are available to purchase online, are set for February 14 and February 22. The description on the website, however, states that the show has four rounds, the Blind Auditions, Battle Rounds, Knockouts and Live Performances.

Still, with four pre-recorded playoff rounds, there would likely be room for a live finale and semi-finals episode. That could be where live voting from the public comes in if the change has been made by the show.

To attend a taping of “The Voice,” all attendees must be fully vaccinated or have a negative PCR COVID test within 48 hours of the taping. Tests are not provided by the studio.

“The Voice” season 23 premieres on Monday, March 6, 2023, on NBC.