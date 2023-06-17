Gwen Stefani ‘Finally’ Shares New Music Announcement

Fans are getting their wish.

“The Voice” coach Gwen Stefani revealed the cover artwork and release date for a new single, titled “True Babe” in a June 16 Instagram post. “available friday, june 23 :) gx” Stefani wrote in the post’s caption.

This announcement comes after Stefani teased fans with a cryptic video posted on June 14 in which the singer was seen talking into her cell phone, asking, “Wait – what did you say?” to an unknown voice on the other end, who responds, “We’re good to go!” At the time, some fans speculated whether this could point to new music, a No Doubt reunion tour, or a new product launch for Stefani’s GXVE makeup line, with many users sounding off in the comment section.

Stefani also shared a link where fans can pre-save the new single ahead of its June 23 release date.

‘True Babe’ Marks Gwen Stefani’s 1st New Release in Years

“True Babe” will be Stefani’s first solo single in over two years. In the last few years, the singer has slowed down on music releases, instead focusing her time on her makeup line, “Voice” coaching duties, and family.

Stefani’s most recent solo release was her 2021 single “Slow Clap” (and its remix, which featured Saweetie). She has since been featured on Sean Paul’s 2022 song “Light My Fire”, however hasn’t released anything else under her own name. “Slow Clap” followed Stefani’s 2020 single “Let Me Reintroduce Myself”. Stefani’s latest studio albums were her 2016 album “This Is What the Truth Feels Like” and 2017’s Christmas album “You Make It Feel Like Christmas”, which had a deluxe version drop in 2020.

Fans were thrilled at Stefani’s new music announcement and were vocal about their excitement in the singer’s comment section.

“Yeeeeees finally a New song!! And Gwen u better release higher [feat. Marshmello] !!!! Please” one fan wrote (with “Higher” feat. Marshmello being an unreleased song of Stefani’s that has partly leaked on the internet and become popular among her fans).

“TRUE BABE!!!!! IM OBSESSED AND I CANT EVEN TELL YOU HOW MUCH I LOVE YOU RELEASING MUSIC ❤️❤️❤️” another fan added.

“Thank you!!!!!! We needed some good news, queen! 🎶 🎵 🎶 🎵” a third fan commented.

Is Gwen Stefani Planning a No Doubt Reunion?

One of the most-liked comments on Stefani’s post reads, “Can you pretty please play with no doubt one more time?” Stefani frequently finds requests for her to reunite with her band No Doubt on her social media pages.

While no No Doubt reunion tours or performances have been publicly revealed, Stefani has always kept the door open. In November 2022 Stefani shared a post looking back on their album “Tragic Kingdom” in honor of its release date’s 27-year anniversary. The next month, Stefani spoke with the Wall Street Journal, and when asked about the possibility of a reunion, Stefani answered “Anything can happen,” but confirmed no plans were in the works, going on to say, “I have no idea what’s going to happen with No Doubt. We haven’t really talked about doing anything, but it feels like everyone is, right?”

