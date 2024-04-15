Former Coach Adam Levine Has Big News 7 Years After Leaving ‘The Voice’

Former “The Voice” coach Adam Levine shared some big news during a recent interview. He and his band, Maroon 5, are recording new music for the first time since 2021.

“We are definitely making, I would say of all the times I’ve had to say exactly what I’m about to say about making music and making a record, we’re definitely making a record,” Levine said on an April appearance on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up.

“We’re definitely making new music and the cool thing is that I really, after, I don’t know, 13, 12, 13 years of doing co-writes, I finally have shut everybody out and it’s just me and the band making the songs, so there’s no more of that,” he added.

Maroon 5 has been making music since 2001 but has noticeably slowed their album releases in recent years.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to the News of a New Maroon 5 Album on Reddit

Shortly after Levine revealed that new music was officially on the way, more than a dozen fans reacted on Reddit.

“If this is true we are in for such a treat!!! This is what we’ve been wishing for guys!! We’ve all been saying for years this is what we wanted! So we should definitely show our support. I can’t wait to hear what they’ve been up to. This is a dream come true,” one Redditor wrote.

“It seems I’ve picked the right time to become a (bigger) Maroon 5 fan,” someone else added.

“Ha yeah haven’t they said this before . I’ll believe it when I hear a guitar,” a more doubt-filled Maroon 5 fan said.

“I personally grew up listening to more of the whole 2010s Maroon 5, so I’ve never minded the pop sound. But I really like Songs about Jane either. I’m an all-around fan of the band. This does kind of remind me of when Daughtry released Dearly Beloved and went back to more of their rock-sounding roots. Since then, they’ve been going more towards what their fans have been wanting to hear from them. I think it’s the same for Maroon 5 in this case. If that is the case, then we’ll be in for a very good time,” a fourth comment read.

Adam Levine Previously Teased That New Maroon 5 Music Was on the Way

Back in October 2023, Levine said that Maroon 5 was planning on releasing some new tracks in the new year.

Meanwhile, Maroon 5 guitarist James Valentine told ABC Audio, “We got a couple of things that we’re working on. Nothing that I can talk about yet, but I’d say definitely stand by for some new music in 2024 from Maroon 5.”

As for whether or not there’d be an album or simply a new single, Valentine played coy.

“We aren’t 100% sure yet. I don’t know if I could say, but I think … it’s almost album time,” he said, adding, “it depends on what happens once we get in the studio, when songs start getting tossed around. We follow the muses where they take us and we never know where that’s really going to go.”

As for Levine, he told The Morning Mash Up that the creative juices have been flowing.

“I feel like the floodgates have kind of just opened again and it’s crazy because if I had been writing up until now on my own, I might not feel the same way and might not have poured out. There’s so much creativity kind of pouring out right now, so I feel like I’m in a pretty amazing spot,” he explained.

