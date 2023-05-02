Blake Shelton to Receive Special Honor

Blake Shelton, who is in the midst of his final playoffs on “The Voice,” is set to add a special honor to his resume this month. It was revealed on Monday that the country icon will be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The recognition will take place on May 12. He will be joined by his wife, Gwen Stefani, and “The Voice” host, Carson Daly as the guest speakers.

The Walk of Fame is “Proud” to Add Blake Shelton

The career of Shelton goes back to when he first began at the age of 17 after moving to Nashville. He released his first self-titled album in 2001 which went on to be certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. In total, he has 12 studio albums with his most recent coming in 2021.

Ana Martinez, a producer at the Walk of Fame, provided a statement in the release that praised Shelton for being one of the “most popular entertainers.” To that, Shelton was named the CMA Entertainer of the Year in 2012 and has been nominated in that category four times.

“Blake Shelton is one of the music and television world’s most popular entertainers. He keeps ‘The Voice’ audiences in stitches with his witty banter and he has captured many fans’ hearts with his soulful country voice,” Martinez said. “To think that he began his career at the age of 17 is amazing. We are proud to have him join the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

Shelton will be the 2,755th star to be placed on the Walk of Fame.

Blake Shelton is the Second ‘Voice’ Coach to Receive the Honor

On “The Voice” it’s common to see Shelton and fellow coach Kelly Clarkson exchanging fun banter back-and-forth as they compete to land their singers. The two will have something else to talk about since Clarkson is the only other current “Voice” coach to be on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Clarkson received her star on September 19, 2022. Simon Cowell and Jason Halbert were the guest speakers at her ceremony. Her star was recently reported to have cracked and is in the process of being fixed, according to the Walk of Fame’s Instagram.

“Kelly Clarkson has been long deserving of a spot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Martinez stated in the 2022 press release. “She has been an iconic person in American pop culture since she walked onto the first audition stage on American Idol and has continued to impress fans with her musical and talk show prowess.”

While Clarkson routinely jokes around with Shelton during the show, even saying she’s glad he’s leaving, there’s a ton of respect between the two. She told Entertainment Tonight that Shelton is the reason that the show is what it is today.

“He’s part of the reason why The Voice is The Voice,” she said. “In a funny way I’m glad I get to be like ‘Later’ but at the same time I think everyone’s going to miss him.”

Shelton picked out his final two singers on the May 1 episode of “The Voice.” The duo of NOIVAS and Grace West will serve as his final pair in the semifinals after 23 seasons on the show. The live voting rounds will begin in two weeks on May 15 following next week’s episode in Team Kelly and Team Niall cut down from five to two performers.