Blake Shelton Explains His Final Two Semifinal Picks on ‘The Voice’

Blake Shelton has made many decisions over the 23 seasons that he has been a coach on “The Voice.” Monday’s episode marked the final choice he would have to make when it comes to constructing his team.

With his last season winding down with the Top 8 currently being formed and the live voting set to begin in the semifinals, Shelton chose the last two players who will represent Team Blake. Over his “Voice” career, the country musician has guided nine contestants to victory as he looks to find his 10th in his final go-around.

Blake Shelton Can’t Deny NOIVAS’ Talents

The first singer to have their name revealed by Shelton was NOIVAS. The Texas native opened Monday’s show with his take on “Come Together” by The Beatles. His performance was well received by the four judges. Chance The Rapper told Shelton after his song, “If it was up to me, I would send him right ahead.”

Kelly Clarkson agreed with Chance, “I have no idea how you don’t make it.” Shelton praised his stage presence, noting that “the eruption that happens” when he is on stage “just works for you.”

Following his advancement, Shelton pointed out “his huge performances that he sings with everything he has in his body.”

“There’s no way to deny this guy’s talents,” he said in his final remark.

NOIVAS was originally a member of Chance’s team after his audition that featured Sam Cooke’s “A Change is Gonna Come.” Shelton was able to steal him in the Battles.

Grace West is “The Real Deal” for Blake Shelton

As Shelton mentioned, this will be the last country singer to rep Team Blake on “The Voice.” She won her way into the Top 8 with “Love is Alive” by The Judds.

Niall Horan advised Shelton “to send her through.” Chance took it a step further and told Blake that if he wants to win the show, “I’d go with Grace.” Shelton listened to that feedback and made her his second and final pick to represent Team Blake in the semifinals.

“I mean I had to pick Grace West,” Shelton said after his pick. “She is the real deal. She is pure country. My dream was since this is my last season that I can go into the lives with a country artist and she’s absolutely the perfect country artist to have for this moment.”

Grace has been with Shelton since the Blinds as she not only is the last country singer to make his team, but she also was the last person he selected in the auditions.

With NOIVAS and Grace moving on, that left Kylee Dayne, Rachel Christine, and Mary Kate Connor, who had received the Playoff Pass, on the outside looking in.

“For my journey to go out with five absolutely amazing vocalists and by the way, really great people is literally storybook stuff,” Shelton said to his team before the selections.

“The Voice” will return next Monday night on NBC as Team Kelly and Team Niall make the cuts from five down to two. Following that, the show will return to its live voting format with the semifinals.