WATCH: Blake Shelton Brings ‘The Voice’ Contestant to Tears

NBC’s singing reality competition The Voice has begun to air the “Battle” round of the competition, leaving coaches Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend to narrow down their teams in hopes of bringing the best artists forward to live shows.

Each of the coaches welcomed their Battle Round Advisors to the set to help their contestants be as ready as possible for their performances. Darren Criss came to the set for Team Nick, Dan + Shay came for Team Blake, Luis Fonsi appeared for Kelly Clarkson, and Brandy was the advisor for Team Legend.

Clarkson was ill during the filming of the Battle Rounds, so music star Kelsea Ballerini took her chair over and helped make the decisions about who would be moving forward.

After one particularly close Battle for Team Blake, Shelton’s tactics brought one of the contestants to tears.

Cam Anthony & Emma Caroline Both Impressed the Coaches

Cam Anthony vs. Emma Caroline – Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber's "10,000 Hours" – Voice Battles 2021Cam Anthony and Emma Caroline compete singing Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber's "10,000 Hours" during The Battles on The Voice. » Get The Voice Official App: bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » Watch The Voice Mondays 8/7c on NBC! » Stream Now: bit.ly/TheVoiceFullEpisodes THE VOICE ON SOCIAL: Like The Voice: Facebook.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The… 2021-04-02T14:59:54Z

Contestants Cam Anthony and Emma Caroline performed Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber’s “10,000 Hours” for their battle, and they both did an excellent job. The coaches were impressed with both of them, though they noted that Anthony had much more stage presence than they felt Caroline did.

“Cam, Emma, very very nice!” Jonas told the contestants when they were done performing. “Blake, good coaching! Only compliment I’m gonna give you today.”

Shelton thanked Jonas for the compliment.

Jonas added that he thought Caroline had a very good tone to her voice that helped her stand out, while Anthony had great stage presence and breath control. He advised Shelton to choose Anthony as the winner.

“Emma, your tone is really lovely,” Legend told the contestant. “That clarity, that grace, that power, it’s really enjoyable to listen to your voice. And Cam, Nick Jonas blocked me when I wanted to have Cam on my team. You really seem to sing with passion and fire and conviction, that conviction pushed me over the edge with you a little bit more.”

Shelton Scared Caroline to Tears

Ballerini came in to tell Caroline how amazing she was.

“When John, Nick and Blake all talk about your tone and how amazing it is, I hope it makes you feel like a superhero because it would make me feel like a superhero,” she shared. “That’s your magic power, and I want to see you put your shoulders back and own it a little bit more.”

She told Anthony that he was very confident on stage and that that was impressive because he was only 19.

Shelton ultimately chose to go with Cam Anthony as the winner of the Battle. When host Carson Daly told the coaches that Emma Caroline was still up to be stolen or saved, it seemed like no one was going to press the button for her.

When she was nearly completely off the stage, Shelton did press his save, meaning Caroline will move forward into the four-way knockout round of the competition.

The other coaches told Shelton that he really made her sweat as Caroline cried with the relief of being able to stay in the competition.

“I wanted to scare some stage presence into you!” Shelton told the contestant.

The Voice airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on NBC.

