Blake Shelton Is ‘Shook Up’ After Filling Final ‘The Voice’ Team

Blake Shelton’s final “The Voice” team has been filled, and the coach was a little shaken up after he got his final artist to join his team.

During the Tuesday, March 21, 2023 episode of the show, Shelton pressed his button for the last time. He and Niall Horan both turned around for 19-year-old Grace West’s audition.

West performed “Maybe It Was Memphis” by Pam Tills, and she impressed the judges. In a hilarious twist, Horan was dressed up as Shelton for the last taping of the Blind Auditions. Horan called the teen’s voice “impeccable” and applauded her storytelling abilities.

“I would be honored if you were the last person that I would ever hit this worn-out button for,” Shelton said in his pitch to the artist.

Kelly Clarkson, who usually works against Shelton, added, “I believe in you, I cannot wait to see what you do on the show. And, I cannot believe I’m doing this, but it’s his last season, I will say, Blake is a great coach for you. … I love Niall! I’ll be honest with you, Niall has been killing it.”

She added, “But, I also have known Blake for years, and he’s the guy that really does help artists out.”

Shelton Was ‘Shook Up’ After Pressing His Button

Because it was his last time turning around for an artist, Shelton was a little emotional after West chose him as a coach. He also got a standing ovation from the audience after filling his team.

“I gotta tell you, I’m sitting here talking about Grace right now, but my heart swells up, thinking about my journey on this show,” Blake told the cameras backstage after the selection. “Twenty-three seasons, and for the last artist, for me to hit this button for [the last time], I didn’t let it take over, I didn’t show any emotion, but I did get a little bit shook up.”

Later, Shelton revealed, “I knew coming into this, I would try to take all of those moments in. It’s going by so fast, so when I said that out loud, it became real.”

What Do ‘The Voice’ Teams Look Like After Blind Auditions?

The next step for “The Voice” artists is to move on to the Battle Rounds. Here’s what the teams look like going into that round of the competition:

Team Blake:

Neil Salsich

Tasha Jessen

Alex Whalen

Carlos Rising

Walker Wilson

EJ Michels

Mary Kate Connor

Kylee Dayne

Karson Lester

Team Kelly:

D.Smooth

Holly Brand

Sheer Element

Allie Keck

ALI

Marcos Covos

JB Somers

Rachel Christine

Cait Martin

Team Chance:

Sorella

NOIVAS

Magnus

Jamar Langley

Manasseh Samone

Chloe Abbot

Mariah Kalia

Ray Uriel

Alyssa Lazar

Team Niall:

Michael B

Ross Clayton

Kala Banham

Ryley Tate Wilson

Jerome Godwin III

Laura Littleton

Kate Cosentino

Tiana Goss

Gina Miles

After the Battle Rounds, the remaining artists will compete in the Knockout Rounds where they’ll be mentored by Reba McEntire. Then, the remaining artists will compete for a spot in the live semi-finals and finale, which will be voted on by America.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.