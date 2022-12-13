Brayden Lape Calls Out Gwen Stefani During ‘Voice’ Finale

“The Voice” two-night finale concludes with tonight’s results show, where viewers will find out who is the season 22 champion. Last night, the final five singers (Morgan Myles, Omar Jose Cardona, Bodie, Brayden Lape, and Bryce Leatherwood) each gave two live solo performances in hopes of securing enough fan votes to take home the win in tonight’s two-hour episode, but they also had a chance to show the fans more of their personality during the episode, and that’s just what one contestant did.

In Brayden Lape’s rehearsal video package before his second performance of the night, to “Voice” alum Corey Kent’s “Wild As Her”, Blake Shelton pranked the youngest singer in the competition by tightening the microphone stand to the point where Lape needed help to raise it. And after his first performance of Tim McGraw’s “Humble and Kind”, Lape felt comfortable joking around with the coaches and took an opportunity to call out his coach’s wife, Gwen Stefani.

Hear what Brayden had to say, and how fans are reacting, below.

Brayden Lape Interrupts Gwen Stefani

Play

Brayden Lape Performs Tim McGraw's "Humble and Kind" | NBC's The Voice Live Finale 2022 Brayden Lape performs Tim McGraw's "Humble and Kind" during the Live Finale on The Voice. » Get The Voice Official App: bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » NBC’s The Voice Stream on Peacock » Stream Now: pck.tv/3wgH6sH THE VOICE ON SOCIAL: Like The Voice: Facebook.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice: Twitter.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice on Instagram:… 2022-12-13T04:38:51Z

After Brayden Lape took the stage, Gwen Stefani said to him, “Well, I was thinking about what would I say, because I feel like I was your number one fan on the show-” when Lape interrupted to ask, “Then why didn’t you turn?” This comment left Stefani momentarily speechless before she joked back that she couldn’t remember.

During Lape’s Blind Audition, he sang Niall Horan’s “This Town”, and Blake Shelton was the only coach to turn his chair, meaning Lape had no choice but to join the country singer’s team. After his audition, Stefani ran up next to Shelton and told Lape, “Your parents are so happy for you, your new coach-parents”, and said she immediately regretted not turning her chair for him, and was thinking about how and when she would be able to steal Lape from her husband’s team.

Some Fans Found Brayden Lape’s Comment ‘Disrespectful’

Although Brayden Lape’s comment to Gwen Stefani was all in good fun, some fans did not see it that way.

“Thought it was disrespectful of Brayden to speak to adult that way. Seems like this fame has gone to his head,” one fan tweeted.

“Brayden Lape, don’t you dare talk to Gwen Stefani like that. Your last two performances have been flat and boring,” another fan tweeted.

“[Brayden] was my choice until tonight. Did not like his snarky comment to Gwen. All my votes went to Bodie,” a third fan added, saying they were turned off by his joke.

Not all viewers were turned off by Lape’s comment, however, and many even came to his defense, with one fan tweeting, “I like how people are getting mad at Brayden. He is 16! You guys are complaining about a kid lol. Brayden Lape clearly was taking a nice little jab at Gwen in all good and fun you can see him smile and laugh a bit. Just enjoy The voice and vote no need to bring down a kid”.

Despite viewer opinion on his comment to Stefani, Lape still has the support of his hometown of Grass Lake, Michigan. Michigan Live reported that over 200 people attended a finale viewing party in the nearby town of Jackson, Michigan, to watch the episode and cheer on Lape.

READ NEXT: Blake Shelton Wanted Jennifer Hudson to Return as a ‘Voice’ Coach