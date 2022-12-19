‘Voice’ Champ Bryce Leatherwood Was ‘Sobbing’ After Winning

When all was said and done, Bryce Leatherwood was crowned the champion of NBC’s “The Voice.” The country singer spend the season on Blake Shelton’s team and ended up being named Shelton’s ninth winner.

Leatherwood told NBC Insider that he was very emotional as soon as the finale went off-air.

“I was just shook,” he told the outlet. “It was like I was living a dream. Then there was the confetti and loud energy. Thank God, because you would’ve heard me sobbing. I was just so happy to make my family proud and make a lot of people proud.”

Leatherwood Feels Blessed and Hopes to Release ‘A Lot of Music’

Leatherwood told NBC Insider that he plans to continue working in the music industry and feels blessed for winning “The Voice.”

“Nothing but smiles,” Leatherwood shared when asked how he has been feeling since his time on the show. “I’ve just been so blessed to be in this season, to get the chance to Blind Audition. To get the chance to sing so many incredible songs in so many incredible atmospheres. What a journey this has been, man. You just got to count your blessings, and I’m very blessed.”

He also said he hopes to continue working on music and releasing “a lot” of it in the coming months.

“Definitely releasing a lot of music,” Leatherwood told NBC Insider. “Playing shows. That’s what I love to do: play shows. But I want to get some original content out there. I want to get an album or two out there in the next couple years. So many people have given so much love to me, It’s time to give back to them. So whether that’s music or playing shows and festivals, making people happy is my goal.”

After winning the show, Leatherwood took to Instagram to tell fans he’ll “cherish” “The Voice” forever.

“I am lost for words…,” he wrote. “This experience has been one that I will cherish for the rest of my life. The incredible people I have met along this journey have made this all worth it. To my family, the people of Georgia, and for my fans watching around the world, THIS IS FOR YALL! God is good.”

Leatherwood Responded to the Hate He Saw Online

Throughout the season of “The Voice,” some viewers shared negative thoughts about Leatherwood online. Leatherwood recently told Cinema Blend that instead of letting the hate get him down, he lets it fuel him.

“I’ll always tell people just be careful what you read online because it can impact you especially because it can impact you especially because you’re an artist and your confidence can be fragile sometimes,” he told the outlet. “But for me, I personally didn’t mind it. People were like, ‘Bryce, you can’t be reading that stuff,’ and I was like, ‘I like it.’”

He said people would tell him it was unhealthy to read the negative comments.

“I’m like, the bad comments is almost like fuel,” he told Cinema Blend. “It’s like, ‘Oh yeah? Well watch this.’ And I’ve used that as fuel for people saying, ‘Oh he’s not good. He’s got to do better, he’s got to be better.’ I’m like, all right, well, I’m gonna try to work harder to be better.”

“The Voice” returns for season 32 on March 6, 2023 with coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Niall Horan, and Chance the Rapper.