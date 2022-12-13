Fans Outraged After ‘The Voice’ Winner Announced: ‘Joke’

The Tuesday, December 13, 2022, episode of NBC’s “The Voice” revealed the winning coach and contestant of season 22 of the competition reality show.

Going into the finale, Gwen Stefani was the only coach without a team member in the running. The remaining contestants were Team Blake Shelton’s Bodie, Bryce Leatherwood and Brayden Lape, Team Camila Cabello’s Morgan Myles, and Team John Legend’s Omar Jose Cardona.

When all was said and done, some fans were upset with the overall results.

Some Called the Results ‘Bullsh**’

If omar doesn't win, it will be as ridiculous as when Adam Lambert didn't win American idol #TheVoice — Chris*N*Tennessee (@tennhomebuilder) December 14, 2022

Throughout the episode, some fans took to social media to say they didn’t think some of the artists should have even made it through to the finale.

“How tf is Brayden in the finals, lil dude has zero interest in singing and is giving zero energy #TheVoice,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Lape ultimately did finish in fifth place overall. Omar Jose Cardona finished in fourth place.

After Cardona’s fourth-place finish was announced, fans were outraged on social media.

“BULLSH**,” one person wrote on Reddit.

One person tweeted, ” #TheVoice Omar not in the top 2 is unconscionable. I can’t believe it!”

Some people went so far as to call the competition “rigged.”

Others called Omar “The real winner” of the show.

“So with Omar in fourth I can officially say this show is a joke!” one person wrote. “You obviously don’t have to be the best singer to win this competition.”

Ultimately, Bryce Leatherwood was announced as the winner of “The Voice” season 22.

Some fans called the season the “worst” ever, and others asked that the show be renamed to “The Country Voice” after the results.

Fans Want Changes Made to ‘The Voice’

Some fans have been calling for changes to be made to “The Voice” format ahead of next season’s live shows.

In some seasons, the eliminations are divided up evenly based on which teams artists are on, which ensures that each coach gets at least one artist through to the finale and no one is at a huge advantage.

In the past two seasons, however, the show has reverted to allowing popular vote alone to save artists in the last few live shows of the season, which is how the show ended up with Gwen Stefani with no artists in the season 22 finale and Ariana Grande with no artists in the season 21 finale.

Some people think the changes could be as simple as opening up voting for longer. Right now, voting is open from 8 p.m. ET on Mondays until 7 a.m. ET on Tuesdays. Then, results are delivered on Tuesday night.

Others said they wished all coaches would have artists in the finale.

“I see no reason not to make it so every coach gets a singer in the finale, which would have given us Justin and presumably removed someone from Team Blake. I guess it would end some of the “drama” in announcing who moves forward, but I think that’s a fair trade,” one reply reads.

Fans have also taken to Instagram comments to call for changes, with one fan writing, “these are the most skewed results I’ve ever seen and I watch every season.”

Some have said they’re “done” watching the show now after the results.

“The Voice” season 23 premieres on Monday, March 6, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and will feature coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, and Chance the Rapper.