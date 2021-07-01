‘The Voice’ Winner Cam Anthony Books Concert With Former ‘The Voice’ Coach

Cam Anthony was titled the winner of NBC’s “The Voice” season 20 in 2021. Now, he’s booked a concert where he’ll open for a former coach and advisor of “The Voice.”

According to an article posted by the Daily Times, Anthony will be performing on July 4 at the Mann Center in Philadelphia. The singer is the opening act at the concert.

According to the report, Anthony will be opening the performance, which starts at 6:00 p.m. and goes until the city’s firework display starts.

Anthony is Opening for Bebe Rexha & Flo Rida

Anthony will be the opening act for singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha and rapper Flo Rida.

According to NBC Philadelphia, the concert is typically held in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway but will now be held at The Mann. The concert is free to the public, the outlet reports.

The concert and fireworks show marks the end of two weeks of events that started on June 19 for Juneteenth.

Last year’s event was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. That concert was headlined by Jason Derulo and Cynthia Erivo.

Bebe Rexha Promotes Body Positivity

In a recent TikTok, 31-year-old Bebe Rexha wore blue lingerie while Nicki Minaj’s 2018 song “Good Form” played in the background.

“Feeling like a bad b**** today,” she wrote with the video.

“How much do you think I weigh?” Bebe wrote on the screen while looking around and posing. “No one’s business.”

Rexha writes later in the video that she weighs 165 lbs and that should be normalized. The video has amassed over 1 million likes.

Anthony Won a Record Deal and Cash Prize

As a result of winning “The Voice,” Cam Anthony took home a record deal and a cash prize, according to Taste of Country. The record deal is with Universal Music Group, and the cash prize was $100,000, the outlet reports.

Anthony told People following his win that he hopes to keep in touch with his coach, country music star Blake Shelton. He said he hopes to keep in touch so he can have advice while recording his upcoming album, which he plans to mix genres in.

“[Shelton] said that he’ll be able to help with whatever I need,” Anthony told the mag. “Him extending that and wanting to stay in my life is honorable, and I appreciate it. I’m excited to see what we can work on in the future because Blake is dope.”

In an interview with PEOPLE following the finale, Anthony said he’d like to enjoy some family time first.

“I definitely want to get a vacation and take some time to get myself together with my family. My entire family is back in Philly, so I only FaceTimed with them after my win last night. That’ll definitely be first on the list,” he said, adding, “But I also want to spend time creating music and find an environment to do that in. So we can record in Hawaii, I don’t know! I would love to do all of that.”

It looks like Anthony will be spending some time with his family in Philadelphia for the holiday weekend, as he’ll be performing in the city.

