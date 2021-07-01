Four Former ‘American Idol’ Contestants to Headline Concert

Being a contestant on “American Idol” is just the start for many singers and songwriters. Many of the contestants on the ABC show use the momentum from their time on television to jumpstart their career, scheduling appearances and concerts following their season. That’s the hope for four “American Idol” season 19 contestants.

According to The Daily Herald, 24-year-old Cassandra Coleman will be one of the ocntestants performing in a concert hosted by The Mulehouse on Saturday, July 3, 2021. The other performers from “American Idol” are Wyatt Pike, Graham DeFranco and Franklin Boone. They will be joined by Redd Daughtry.

The show, at the time of writing, is completely sold out for in-person tickets. It will be streaming online, however, for $10 a ticket.

Check out all the details online here.

Coleman Says the Concert is to Say ‘Thank You’

Coleman told The Daily Herald that the concert was a way to thank people coming to her hometown for the holiday weekend as well as her fans.

“We wanted to do something to say ‘thank you’ because we have a lot of people who are coming from out of town for the July 4 weekend,” she told the outlet. “And we’re having a lot of people donating, so we want a large crowd and to say ‘thank you’ to them as well. I feel very honored that I get to do this.”

Coleman was eliminated from “American Idol” at the results show following the Top 10 performances.

“I never in a million years thought that I would win because I know the music I want to create is not what the majority of America wants to listen to,” Coleman told the outlet. “I’m honored that I got as far as I did, and I didn’t think so many Americans would like me, but I think a lot of it goes to people who liked who I was, which was an honor because I struggle with a lot of self-doubt.”

She also shared that she has made a lot of connections and that she enjoyed her time on “American Idol.”

“This was a great way to grow, and I was surrounded by people who were so kind, who never made me feel bad about my nerves and anxiety,” she said. “Lionel especially was so sweet, was so kind and felt almost like family.”

Coleman is Headlining the Show

Coleman is headlining the concert, which is titled the “Cassandra Coleman + Friends Show.” The show takes place on July 3, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.

She announced the show on Instagram on June 2.

“Stay tuned this weekend for tickets to my first live-streamed headlining show,” Coleman wrote. “I don’t feel deserving to be headlining, but it’s my hometown show haha :)”

Coleman performed on the finale of “American Idol” alongside Lindsey Buckingham from Fleetwood Mac. After the performance, she thanked Buckingham.

“WHAT AN HONOR!!!!” she wrote. “@lindseybuckingham was a gentleman and so down to earth. I loved sharing the stage with him and wish we could’ve done a full set list. What a blessing this whole American Idol journey has been.”

