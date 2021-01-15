This ‘The Voice’ Cast Member Told Gwen Stefani Not to Date Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged to be married after dating for five years, but one The Voice castmate remembers telling her not to start a relationship with the superstar.

Stefani and Shelton announced their engagement on Instagram in October 2020, and details about their wedding planning process have been steadily emerging since then. Those plans are being made as Shelton is filming season 20 of The Voice alongside host Carson Daly.

Years ago, Daly says he had an interesting conversation with the couple about their relationship, and if they had listened to him, they wouldn’t be where they are today.

Carson Daly Said He Told Stefani Not to Date Shelton

Daly recently said on The Today Show that he had originally warned Stefani away from Shelton.

“Five years ago, when you started to date Blake, you’ll remember this, we went back to your house, your old house in LA and I sat you and Blake down in the kitchen,” he told Stefani on the show. “And I said, ‘You guys, pump the brakes. This is not good. This is not going to work.’ And I looked at Gwen, and I said, ‘You’re much, much too good for this guy. You’re smart. You’re intelligent.'”

He added, “‘You’re one of my oldest friends. And then there’s Blake.”

The host then laughed it off alongside Stefani, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie.

Stefani Says She Loves Everything About Blake Shelton

In the interview, Stefani gushed about how in love with Shelton she is five years into their relationship.

“What don’t I love about Blake, and what don’t we all love about Blake?” she said. “I feel like it’s very mutual in the room right now, Hoda. He’s just such a good guy. He’s one of the most generous human beings and down-to-earth. It almost sounds generic, but it’s just so true.”

She added, “He’s so gifted and so unique and talented and he really just is my best friend, and I feel just so excited that I have someone in my life that now I have a chance at happiness for a long time to come. It’s just a blessing, the whole thing, and it is a miracle. And yes, Carson, you witnessed that. It’s weird how things happen, and you just don’t see things that are right around the corner after such devastation, you know what I mean?”

Stefani’s former marriage to Gavin Rossdale ended in divorce in 2015, and the couple’s marriage was recently officially annuled by the Catholic church.

When it comes to marrying Shelton, Stefani said she kept her family in mind.

“There was a lot to consider when you have so many people involved – children and their hearts and everybody in my family’s family – we all went through a lot together,” Stefani said. “And, so I think in a romantic way, when you fall in love so hard and so unexpectedly, it’s so late in your life, and I think you can relate to this, you think, ‘I want to marry you! Like, now!’ That’s the first romantic reaction, like, ‘Let’s get married!'”

