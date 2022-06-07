Carson Daly Opens Up About Panic Attacks & Anxiety on ‘The Voice’

“The Voice” host Carson Daly has not always been as at-ease as he may seem on camera to viewers.

The star, 48, opened up to USA Today about his diagnosis of generalized anxiety disorder or GAD, but he shared that opening up about his struggles helped him get to a “much better place.”

“You may know me from MTV or as a celebrity or whatever you think of me,” he said. “You may think my life’s perfect. I’ve got kids. I always look happy on TV or when you watch me on ‘The Voice,’ but that’s just not how it works. It’s not like that.”

Daly Says He Has ‘High-Panic’ Moments

In the interview, Daly spoke about hosting the singing competition show and how it feels to be on stage in front of millions of viewers.

“On ‘The Voice,’ when I’m live on Monday nights, most of the time, my right hand is in my right pocket, and I’m literally gripping onto the flesh of my thigh because I’m waiting for a high-panic moment to pass,” he told USA Today.

Daly shared that he has had panic attacks since he was a young child.

“Once you realize that other people have [GAD] – that it’s an actual diagnosable thing, and there is a whole psychology and physiology behind it – you have context, and I think learning about all that, talking about it, exploring it has just ripped the veil,” he said.

Daly & Blake Shelton Have a New Show

Daly is teaming up with “The Voice” coach Blake Shelton for a new show called “Barmageddon.”

Shelton announced the show on Twitter.

“Y’all heard it from Carson on @TheTodayShow first!!! #Barmageddon is coming soon to a TV near you on @USA_Network,” he wrote. “It’s so stupid you can’t not watch it. Can’t wait for friends, old and new, to join us and THE Nikki Bella for drinks, music, and fun at @olered. More to come!!!”

In her post about the news, Bella shared that she’s excited about the opportunity.

“So excited to be apart of the coolest, most fun, uniquely amazing, badass, most epic game show of all time!” she wrote. “And with two of the coolest people ever @blakeshelton & @carsondaly.”

She added, “As well as an incredible team of producers, writers and director! Soooo excited and honored to be the host of such an amazing show! Wow! And excited for you all to see it!! It’s gonna be a blast! How can it not be when you have games like sharts and drunken axehole?!”

Per Deadline, the show will see Daly as a bartender at Ole Red, Shelton’s bar in Nashville, and Shelton will be singing live music alongside the live band. Then, celebrities will compete against one another in “a series of classic bar games with a fun twist, including Air Cannon Cornhole, Keg Curling, Drunken Axe Hole, Sharts (“Shelton Darts”) and more.”

There will be two celebrities competing on each episode, and the winner will win a prize for a “viral Internet sensation.”

“Nashville is known for great music and hospitality, which makes it the perfect setting,” Shelton told Deadline. “I’m excited about ‘Barmageddon’ and can’t wait for friends, old and new, to join my buddy Carson and me for some drinks, music, and high-spirited fun at Ole Red.

