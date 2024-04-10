Carson Daly Says ‘Sleep Divorce’ From Wife Has Helped Their Marriage

Carson Daly, longtime host of “The Voice,” thinks not sleeping with his wife, cookbook author Siri Pinter, will help ensure their marriage lasts.

The dad of four commutes from New York, where he’s an anchor on the “Today Show,” to Los Angeles to host “The Voice.” But he told People magazine on April 8, 2024, that when he is home, he and Pinter have separate bedrooms to help them both sleep better. They don’t sleep separately all the time, he said, but described their arrangement as a “sleep divorce,” insisting it helps them stay married.

Carson Daly & His Wife First Tried Their ‘Sleep Divorce’ in 2019

Daly, 50, and Pinter, 43, met in 2005 and have been married since 2015, according to NBC.com.

When Pinter was pregnant with their fourth child in 2019, they decided to part ways at night, he told People the following year.

“We were both pretty good-sized humans (when Pinter was expecting), and it just wasn’t really working when she was in her third trimester, and I also have sleep apnea, which is very sexy for the ladies out there, I’m sure,” Daly said. “She couldn’t get comfortable, so we were like a commercial you would see, kicking each other and just not sleeping.”

“We woke up and we just shook hands like, ‘I love you, but it’s time to sleep divorce,” he explained.

According to the Sleep Foundation, sleep divorce is a growing trend in the United States, with a third of couples admitting to sleeping in separate bedrooms, one study found. The organization reported that 53 percent of people who have tried a sleep divorce say that their quality of sleep improved. Among those who stick with it, the foundation said, people get an average of 37 more minutes of sleep per night.

‘The Voice’ Host Carson Daly Explains How ‘Sleep Divorce’ Works in His Household

Four years after agreeing to a sleep divorce, Daly says it’s done wonders for his marriage.

“The object is to stay together,” he told People. “That’s what we’d like to do. And so reverse engineering that, it’s like — by any means necessary, for the two of us, (we want to) still be in a relationship when we’re dying.”

Daly said he and Pinter will do “whatever it takes” to stay together, even if that means going their separate ways at night.

“We don’t do it all the time, but a couple of days during the week,” he explained, “especially if I want to watch an Islanders hockey game kind of later at night — I go into the guest room, she retires upstairs to read her book or watch a show.”

Daly said the couple simply says, “‘Goodnight, I’ll see you tomorrow. It just takes a lot of attention out and it works. So I highly recommend sleep divorce.”

Daly and Pinter aren’t the only ones who swear by the practice. According to Us Weekly, multiple celebrity couples have revealed they, too, have a sleep divorce including “Shark Tank” investor Barbara Corcoran and her husband Bill Higgins, and actress Cameron Diaz and musician Benji Madden.