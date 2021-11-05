‘The Voice’ Fans Surprised By Country Singer In Team Blake Knockout

The coaches on NBC’s “The Voice” were torn about who Blake Shelton should choose following a country music Knockout Round. Shelton put his singers Carson Peters and Lana Scott against one another since they’ve got some of the same vibes, and he wanted to give whoever won the best chance to make it far in live shows.

Carson Peters, who was a four-chair turn during the Blind Auditions, covered George Strait’s song “Amarillo by Morning” and used his violin as a way to stand out from the competition. Lana Scott performed Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams.”

Coaches John Legend, Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson had a lot of thoughts about the performances.

After the performances, Ariana Grande said that she loved the performance from Peters because the fiddle was “so exciting” and he delivered energetically throughout the song.

When it came to Scott’s performance, Grande shared that she thought the take on the song was interesting and that the singer has “such a gorgeous country-pop voice.” Eventually, Grande told Shelton that if she had to choose she would go with Peters.

Legend shared that he would choose Scott if it came down to it because he thought there were moments where Peters’s performance wasn’t quite up to par, especially when it came to the breath support behind the notes.

“Those notes just cut through in a very beautiful way,” Legend said to Scott.

Clarkson spoke to Peters first and told him that covering country music legend George Strait was a big deal and people might not be completely ready for what he brought to the song.

“That was kind of, a little weird for me,” she told the singer.

Then, Clarkson said that she adored Scott’s “piercing” sound.

Shelton chose to go with Lana Scott as the winner of the Knockout round, meaning that she would be moving on to the live shows.

People flocked to the comment section on YouTube to share that they were surprised by Scott’s winning the Knockout because when they initially saw the pairing, they did not place her as the favorite.

“I am so sad that Carson got eliminated,” one person wrote. “I really liked him during the Blind Audition. Although I do agree that Lana gave a better Knockout performance and did deserve the win.”

Another person commented, “Wow! Carson was definitely favored to win that but when Lana opened her mouth I was shocked. Her tone is UNREAL.”

“I’m not a country fan but… Lana surprised me. She honestly ate,” another wrote.

More comments went to the fact that Scott has a tone much like Taylor Swift, The Chicks and Dolly Parton.

“Lana is going to blow everyone’s mind,” one fan wrote. “Nobody has even glimpsed at her potential.”

Each Coach Has Set Their Team For Live Shows

Here’s what the teams look like going into the live shows:

Team Ariana:

Bella DeNapoli

Jim and Sasha Allen

Raquel Trinidad

Holly Forbes (steal)

Ryleigh Plank

Team Blake:

Peedy Chavis

Lana Scott

Paris Winningham (Steal)

Wendy Moten

LiBianca

Team Legend:

Shadale

Jershika Maple

Joshua Vacanti

Samuel Harness

David Vogel (steal)

Team Kelly:

Jeremy Rosado

Katie Rae (Steal)

Gymani

Girl Named Tom

Hailey Mia

There is also the comeback twist to think of, which is where each coach picked one artist that was eliminated either in the Battle Round or the Knockout Round and gave them a chance to get back into the competition. The winner will be decided by the voting that happened on Monday, November 1, 2021, and Tuesday, November 2, 2021 on Twitter.

The coach whose artist is chosen as the comeback artist will start the next round of the competition with one leg up since they have one extra artist on their team.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific Time on NBC.

