Fans Say ‘The Voice’ Coaches Lied to a Contestant After Knockout Round

The Knockout Rounds on NBC’s “The Voice” have concluded for season 21, and coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande and John Legend have fine-tuned their teams ahead of the upcoming live shows.

When it comes to one particular Knockout round, however, some fans thought the coaches went too easy on a contestant who tried to put her own spin on what they might have considered a classic song.

After the performances, all the coaches other than John Legend praised Katherine Ann Mohler’s performance, but some fans took to Twitter to agree with Legend.

Bella DeNapoli and Katherine Ann Mohler became fast friends as part of Team Ariana on “The Voice,” and the two chose to do the same kind of thing in the Knockout Round. They both took songs that have been popular and put their own twist on them. For DeNapoli, that was Sia’s “Chandelier,” and for Mohler, it was Bell Biv DeVoe’s “Poison.”

After the performances, John Legend said that the rendition of “Poison” didn’t work for him in the way he wanted it to.

“It’s such a bold thing to do something so drastically different from the original song,” Legend said to the women. “And so, I’m not sure how the risk paid off, it was like … it’s driving me out of my mind.”

He said it was daring but “the arrangement didn’t work for me all the time” when it came to Mohler’s performance.

The other coaches said they disagreed.

Viewers on Twitter agreed with Legend and said the other coaches were lying to the woman.

“Katherine, I thought you had it, but I agree with John.. #thevoice,” one person tweeted.

Another wrote, “Katherine is talented but that song was not it for her. It didn’t fit her voice well in my opinion.”

“John was the only one telling the truth about Katherine. That sh** was a mess,” another person tweeted.

“Listening to everybody but John lie to Katherine #TheVoice,” one person wrote alongside a photo of Wendy Williams with her glasses askew.

Many others thought she was very talented but didn’t make a great choice when it came to her song.

‘The Voice’ Teams For Live Shows Are Mostly Finalized

Here’s what the teams look like going into the live shows:

Team Ariana:

Bella DeNapoli

Jim and Sasha Allen

Raquel Trinidad

Holly Forbes (steal)

Ryleigh Plank

Team Blake:

Peedy Chavis

Lana Scott

Paris Winningham (Steal)

Wendy Moten

LiBianca

Team Legend:

Shadale

Jershika Maple

Joshua Vacanti

Samuel Harness

David Vogel (steal)

Team Kelly:

Jeremy Rosado

Katie Rae (Steal)

Gymani

Girl Named Tom

Hailey Mia

One team will grow in size following the “Comeback” twist, which was announced at the end of the last episode of Knockout Rounds. The twist feels like the former “Four-Way Knockout,” but coaches were able to choose one person from their teams that was eliminated in either the Battle Round or the Knockout Round and put them up to get back into the competition.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on NBC.

