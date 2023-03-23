Former ‘Voice’ Coach Falls Off a Horse

Former “The Voice” coach CeeLo Green fell off of a horse while attempting to make a grand entrance at a party this week. TMZ shared video footage on March 23 of Green riding into a party at The Bank event space in Atlanta on horseback the night prior. The party was to celebrate and honor the birthday of the late rapper Shawty Lo, who died in 2016 after losing control of his car and crashing into a tree.

Prior to the fall, the horse appeared nervous with the large crowd around it, bucking its head up a few times. The horse’s legs then slipped, buckling on the tile floor, leading Green to hit the ground and roll off of the horse onto the floor, recovering quickly to his feet.

CeeLo Green Tricked Fans With Exploding Phone Video in 2016

Green’s falling off of his horse is not the musician’s first accident to go viral. On December 17, 2016, security footage surfaced of Green in the recording studio when he received a phone call. As he spoke on the phone, Green spun around in his chair, and smoke began emanating from the phone until it exploded next to Green’s face, causing the producer to fall out of his chair and onto the floor, seemingly unconscious.

This video of Green’s was in the wake of international headlines that the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phones were, in some cases, catching fire and exploding. While Green got quite a bit of attention after his video came out online, instantly going viral, he did admit in a later Facebook Live video that this video was fake and that he was not actually injured by an exploding phone.

“I just wanted to let everybody know that I am alive, that I’m well, and I’m okay. Truthfully, I’m really upset that anybody had to be emotionally disturbed by what they saw today, and actually what you saw today was a clip from a smaller video that we were shooting for a new project I’m doing called ‘Gnarly Davidson’, and it’s supposed to set up and introduce the new character identity. Forgive me y’all,” Green said, also thanking fans for their love and support.

Green’s project “Gnarly Davidson” resulted in a single called “F*** Me I’m Famous” being released on January 27, 2017. Green, in character as Gnarly Davidson, then attended the February 12, 2017 Grammy Awards dressed in a full gold outfit (including a gold mask that covered Green’s entire face). After releasing one more single (“Jay-Z’s Girl”, a re-imagining of Rick Springfield’s “Jesse’s Girl” about Beyoncé), Green stopped releasing music under the Gnarly Davidson name, however Davidson made at least one more appearance at “The Voice” season 12 finale.

CeeLo Green Appeared 3 Times as a ‘Voice’ Advisor

Besides his appearance as Gnarly Davidson, Green has graced “The Voice” stage many times. The “Forget You” singer was, along with Adam Levine of Maroon 5, one of the first coaches cast on the show ahead of its premiere season in 2011. Green stayed on as a coach for seasons two, three, and five (taking season four off) before announcing his departure from the show.

Despite leaving in 2013, Green made three appearances as an advisor on the show. First, he appeared in season four, his season off, to advise Team Shakira during the Top 10 performances. That round, all the other coaches had their Battle Round advisor return, however Shakira’s original advisor, Joel Madden, was busy filming for “The Voice Australia”, so Green stepped in. Green returned again during the Top 8 performances of season eight to help out Team Blake, and again in season 15 to serve as Team Adam’s Battle Round advisor.

