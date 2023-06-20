Former ‘Voice’ Champion Announces Engagement

She said yes.

“The Voice” season 15 champion Chevel Shepherd announced in a June 18 Instagram post that she is officially engaged to her boyfriend, Junior Garcia.

“You’re looking at future Mrs. Garcia!! God put us together and He sure did bless me with the most amazing, loving, kind man ever. I love you so much, and I’m so excited to marry you and spend forever with you. ❤️” the 20-year-old musician captioned her post, which contained a slideshow of photos from the couple’s scenic proposal. Shepherd wore a white dress while Garcia complimented his now-fiancée in a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

How Long Did Chevel Shepherd & Junior Garcia Date Before Getting Engaged?

Garcia left a loving message for his bride-to-be in her comment section, writing, “I love you beyond words can express! You give me life, and make me feel like I can accomplish anything when I’m with you! Thank you for being the most supportive and amazing girlfrie.. I mean fiancé 😳 ❤️”.

Other friends of Shepherd’s, along with many of her fans, left sweet messages offering congratulations for the happy couple.

“Chevl, I am so excited for you and your handsome beau. Sending you both lots of love and Congratulations 🎉 ❤️ 👏🏼,” director and choreographer Kenny Ortega wrote.

“The Voice” season 20 winner Cam Anthony chimed in across two separate comments, writing, “im crying 😭 🤎” and “Congratulations Chevy 🤎 🌹”.

“OMG!!!! My little queen! How exciting!” Shepherd’s Team Kelly teammate from season 15, Sarah Grace, added.

Shepherd has not hidden her relationship from social media in recent times, having posted about Garcia to celebrate his college graduation with an associate’s degree, and mark their one-year anniversary on April 15, meaning their engagement occurred about 14 months into their relationship.

“1 year with you my love, and it has flown by. I’m so happy I get to spend forever with you. My life has been better since you came into it, and I’m so happy you’re mine. I love you. Happy 1 year❤️,” Shepherd captioned her April anniversary post, with Garcia responding, “I love my life with you, the biggest blessing ❤️”.

What Has Chevel Shepherd Been up to Since ‘The Voice’?

Besides winning both “The Voice” title and now the man of her dreams, Shepherd has been involved in some incredible projects since her time on “The Voice” ended in 2018.

Shepherd tried something new, putting her acting cap on when she took on small roles in two films, 2020’s “Wildfire” and 2022’s “Vengeance”. She also explored more within her primary field, music, and was able to release two albums in the years since her “Voice” win. First came 2020’s “A Good Ol’ Country Christmas”, a 12-track compliation of holiday standards. Two years later, Shepherd followed this up with a 7-track album, titled “Everybody’s Got a Story”, her first album of original music.

Shepherd’s most recent single, “Looking for Loretta”, was released in February 2023. While working on other new releases, the singer is not hard pressed with finding any live performance opportunities, as she has been playing concerts and festivals across the country, most recently the Comstock Windmill Festival, in Comstock, Nebraska.

