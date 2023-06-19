Gwen Stefani Shares Wedding Footage With Blake Shelton

June 18 was a day of celebration for newly retired “Voice” coach Blake Shelton. Not only was the cowboy celebrating Father’s Day (Shelton is the stepfather to his wife and fellow coach Gwen Stefani’s three sons, 17-year-old Kingston, 14-year-old Zuma, and 9-year-old Apollo), but this year Father’s Day happened to land on Shelton’s 47 birthday.

Stefani shared a social media post of her own to celebrate her husband’s big day. The post contained a video montage of sweet moments between Stefani and Shelton, including performing together on stage, hanging out at home, and sharing their first kiss as husband and wife on their wedding day.

“happy bday and fathers day, @blakeshelton <3 i love u more than anything gx,” Stefani captioned the post.

Gwen Stefani Set Her Video Montage to Her Unreleased Single ‘True Babe’

Fans were emotional on seeing Stefani’s video tribute to Shelton, and weren’t shy to make their emotions known in the comment section.

“I’m crying. Thank God he’s yours for the rest of your life!” one fan commented.

“I love seeing them both happy. Gwen just glows whenever she speaks of him,” another fan added.

“One of my fave couples!!!!!!! Best modern love story there is! May it lasts forever” a third fan wrote. Shelton and Stefani’s love story began on “The Voice” set in 2014. The two got closer while each of the singers was going through their own divorce, Stefani’s with Gavin Rossdale and Shelton’s with Miranda Lambert. The two bonded over the commonalities in their situations, and slowly but surely fell in love, getting engaged in 2020 after dating for five years first. The couple proceeded to tie the knot in the Summer of 2021 at a chapel built on their Oklahoma property.

While “The Voice” is such an important part of their love story, Shelton’s departure at the end of season 23 means that Stefani’s time as a coach on the upcoming season 24 (which will premiere in the Fall of 2023) marks her first season coaching without Shelton on the end of the panel.

Some vigilant fans noticed that the song playing in the background of Stefani’s montage is “True Babe” the single she announced earlier in the week, which will be released on June 23. “You bet I’m replaying this clip just for the song snippet,” one user wrote.

Stefani shared a similar song snippet on Twitter on June 19 while abroad, writing in the video’s caption, “so I heard true babe is trending here 🤗🥰 so excited 4 u to hear the full song this friday !!! gx”. Stefani’s Twitter clip shows the singer doing a photoshoot while in London.

Blake Shelton Rang in 47 at a Music Festival

Ahead of his birthday, Shelton played a headlining set at the Barefoot Country Music Festival in Wildwood, New Jersey, performing to a crowd of people on the Jersey Shore. Despite reports of rolling thunderstorms earlier in the day which delayed the festival’s start time by a couple of hours, the inclement weather appeared to pass by Shelton’s time on stage.

“Y’all didn’t think I’d live this long, did ya,” Shelton joked during his set in reference to his then-approaching birthday. NJ.com reported that Shelton made multiple references to his birthday throughout the set.

