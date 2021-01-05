Chrissy Teigen Shares Skincare, Mask ‘Life Hack’

The global coronavirus pandemic has left many people wondering how to avoid skin issues under their masks. Now, Chrissy Teigen is offering some advice for her followers when it comes to keeping skin glowing under the mask.

Teigen and her husband, Voice coach John Legend, took a photo with their children, Luna and Miles, while they were in St. Barts.

In the photo, Teigen wore a face mask, though no one else in her family was, likely because they were sitting down at a table to eat.

Teigen Came up With a Skincare Hack

On Monday, January 4, Teigen took to Instagram to post a photo and offer some skincare inspiration for her followers on the platform.

“Life hack: nose strip under your mask,” Teigen wrote. “Keep safe AND get those rent free blackheads out.”

Comments on the photo also say that people could wear chin strips under the mask as well. Others asked why she was the only one in the photo wearing a mask.

Teigen Recently Pondered Changing Her Hair Color

In another recent Instagram post, Teigen posed with an Instagram filter showing her with purple hair. In the caption, she wrote, “well I absolutely have to do this whne I get home. I swear I’m okay! I realize this looks like I’m having a crisis lol I just wanna start looking the way I’ve always wanted to!!”

On the subject of changing up her looks, Teigen also recently got her nose pierced once again after being met with disaster the first time around.

“@bodyelectrictattoo love u sir!” she wrote in the caption of the video showing off her new stud. “Best dressed man in the biz. I did it, second time’s the charm.”

The first time around, she tweeted, “So I did this today and it immediately fell out and healed the second she left because she did it wrong lmao. Like how do you do it wrong? It’s a hole, through the nose. It’s like Jerry Seinfeld’s bobsledding joke. It’s impossible to do wrong.”

She also responded to a few Twitter trolls, writing, “It’s out and healed you don’t have to keep being a**holes thanks” and adding that she’d “do it better next time for you I promise!! U sweet little angels never cease to surprise me.”

Later, she said it was part of the dumbest, funniest thing that happened to her in 2020, which was saying “out loud ‘I wanna get a nose ring at that place across from the airport.'”

Teigen has also recently opened up about her new-found sobriety after sharing a photo of Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed With Alcohol by Holly Whitaker.

“I was done making an a** of myself in front of people (I’m still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like s*** by 6, not being able to sleep,” Tiegen wrote in an Instagram story. “I have been sober ever since and even if you can’t see yourself doing it or just plain don’t want to, it is still an incredible read.”

According to ABC News, the book has since sold out at many major retailers around the nation.

