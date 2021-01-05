Why These ‘The Voice’ Costars Aren’t Invited to Gwen & Blake’s Wedding

Music superstars and coaches on NBC’s reality singing competition The Voice Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton announced their engagement in 2020, and new plans for their wedding have since come to light.

According to OK! Magazine, an inside source said that the plans revolving around the wedding have changed a lot, and they now include not inviting their Voice costars to the celebration.

The decision doesn’t seem to be made based on any personal vendetta or anything like that, however. The source told the outlet that it was made out of practicality and having an intimate ceremony.

Stefani and Shelton Will Reportedly Have a Small Ceremony

According to OK!, the couple originally wanted to have two weddings but aren’t sure exactly what they’ll be doing for their wedding now due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Before the pandemic there was talk about the couple having more than one wedding,” the source told the magazine. “One at their home in Oklahoma with family, and a second wedding in L.A. with all their celebrity pals. But those plans have changed, and now it will be just one simple ceremony with her kids, her brother, her family and his sister and his family.”

That means that the The Voice costars won’t be attending the wedding most likely.

“Maybe sometime next year they will throw a party in L.A. when it is safe, for all the celebrities and Hollywood friends,” the source reportedly said.”

Shelton is Reportedly Spending Millions on the Big Day

In a previous report, OK Magazine reported that Shelton is spending quite a bit of money on the big day, possibly up to a few million dollars.

“He’s whipped himself into a frenzy about every detail and keeps making all these over-the-top demands,” one insider reportedly said.

The source also said Shelton had been thinking about having a boat parade on the lake near their Oklahoma home and doing landscaping that would include color-coordinated flower beds.

The insider added, “He’s also fussing over the menu and insisting on getting gourmet food and premium champagne imported from Europe. At this rate, the event is going to set him back a few million. Usually it’s the bride who’s the nervous Nellie, but Blake’s more stressed about the whole thing than Gwen is.”

The insider also said that “People are grumbling that he really needs to take a chill pill.”

Shelton and Stefani announced their engagement, and details on how it happened have been steadily coming out since then. Stefani took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 27 to announce that Shelton popped the question and she said yes.

“@blakeshelton yes please!” she captioned the photo.

Shelton shared the same photo alongside the caption, “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!”

