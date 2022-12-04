Chrissy Teigen Wanted to Steal From White House State Dinner

One thing the holiday season is known for is bringing people together over a nice home-cooked meal. This week, “The Voice” coach John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen got to experience the highest version of this when they traveled to the nation’s capital to attend a White House state dinner.

The celebrity couple marked the occasion with multiple Instagram posts, and Teigen revealed that she wanted to steal something from the celebration.

See a look into the couple’s date night at the White House below.

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Attend the White House State Dinner

While on a date night at the White House State Dinner, Chrissy Teigen confessed that she was tempted to take home a souvenir, writing on Instagram, “The State Dinner! Being in the White House will never not be extremely exciting. Secret Service! Tiny things you want to steal but don’t because you want to be invited back! Sitting next to the secretary of defense Lloyd Austin AHHHHH I really held back to the best of my ability. An extremely humbling room. Back home with the babies now and not sure I can do one more venture like this but what a way to go out!”

One fan joked in the comments that stealing from the White House wouldn’t count as stealing as it is “the People’s House”, but luckily Teigen didn’t put that theory to the test.

According to Reuters, other celebrities were also in attendance at the State Dinner, which was held for French President Emmanuel Macron, including actress Jennifer Garner, the editor of Vogue magazine Anna Wintour, and Australian director Baz Luhrmann. This was the first State Dinner of the Biden administration and the first since the Covid-19 pandemic began. According to the New York Times, the party lasted until 1 am, and at one point during the night, the bartenders ran out of glasses, but that they were able to get more.

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Are Expecting Another Baby in the Coming Months

Teigen is currently pregnant with her and John Legend’s “rainbow baby”, which Women’s Health Magazine reports is likely due in the early months of 2023, after suffering a stillbirth of their third child two years ago, whom the couple named Jack.

Teigen announced her pregnancy in an August Instagram post, writing that, “the last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I’ve said to myself, “ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce” but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

Fans and friends alike were and are so thrilled for the couple. At the time of her first announcement, Teigen received messages of congratulations from celebrities including Jennifer Garner, Kate Hudson, Garcelle Beauvais, and Gabrielle Union.

READ NEXT: Kelly Clarkson’s New Album Will Have Dance Songs