Kelly Clarkson’s New Album Will Have Dance Songs

It’s been over five years since “The Voice” coach and “American Idol” winner Kelly Clarkson released an album of entirely new music (not including her 2021 Christmas album “When Christmas Comes Around…”, which does feature some original tracks), and fans are eager to hear what music the star is making.

In a recently resurfaced clip from a September 2022 episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, host Clarkson shared a tease of her forthcoming album.

Guest Guy Branum, while on the show to promote his new movie “Bros”, took an opportunity to thank Clarkson for her music, telling her, “Thank you so much for how much you have taken care of me on dance floors. So many times in my life, when I have needed you, you showed up,” and Clarkson responded, “Well you’re gonna love the next album,” and fans are thrilled.

See the clip, and hear what fans are saying, below.

Fans Can’t Wait to See Kelly Clarkson’s ‘Next Era’

Kelly Clarkson’s next album has already been recorded and is set for a 2023 release, according to Variety. The album, which Clarkson is calling an “important” one for her, is inspired by her relationship and contentious divorce from her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

“I’m working on this in therapy: I have a hard time vocalizing what I’m feeling sometimes, so music is helpful for me. It’s just been really healing. I recorded the record quite some time ago,” Clarkson said.

Fans can’t wait for the new music from Clarkson and are letting her know in the comments of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” Instagram post of her exchange with Guy Branum.

“He speaks the truth whenever ‘Since U Been Gone’ comes on you know it’s gonna be a great night!!” on fan wrote, agreeing with Branum that Clarkson is always there for them on the dance floor.

“I need the divorce anthem album now,” another fan commented.

“Let’s be real, Kelly will always be there for us through everything. No matter what it is, she’s there with a killer song! I’m so so excited for the next album ❤️❤️” another fan wrote.

Kelly Clarkson Wrote 25 Songs in a Week

Although Kelly Clarkson’s album is not yet out, she opened up to Variety about how most of the album has been written and ready to record for years now, but Clarkson had to wait until she was in a better place to work on it.

“When my ex and I first separated, there were many emotions. It was hard,” the singer said. “My producer and I were laughing yesterday because I was like, ‘Remember that time we wrote, like, 25 songs in a week?’ A lot of those are the ones that are on the album. I literally wrote most of these almost two years ago. Then I told my label, ‘I can’t talk about this until I’ve gone through it,’ and it’s just taken some time to do that. That’s one of the reasons we’ve done a lot of Christmas stuff the past two years — because I was like, ‘Well, that’s happy!’”

Another reason for the delays in the recording process is Clarkson’s busy schedule. Between filming daily episodes of her Emmy Award-winning talk show, Clarkson has recorded a Christmas album, an EP of covers (named after her show’s beloved “Kellyoke” segment), and has begun filming season 23 of “The Voice” which will air in the new year. Luckily, now everything is recorded, and while fans don’t have a release date yet, they will be able to hear Clarkson’s new music in the new year as well.

