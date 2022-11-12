‘The Voice’ Cast Member Announces Documentary About Their Life

Over the past year and a half, global superstar singer and former “Voice” coach Christina Aguilera has been secretly filming a documentary about her life.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Documentary Will Give Fans ‘Unprecedented Access’ to Christina Aguilera’s Life

In a press release from TIME Studios and Roc Nation, Christina Aguilera announced that she has been secretly filming a documentary about her life for the past year and a half. Director Ting Poo, who earnec critical acclaim for her documentary “Val” about actor Val Kilmer, followed Aguilera for 18 months to create the project.

The press release teases:

Inviting viewers with unprecedented access to Christina’s life story, the documentary will open up her personal archive for a wildly creative look into the past and present, from her early days as a pre-teen Disney star to her current recognition as an international icon with one of music’s most celebrated voices. Featuring never-before-seen footage and exclusive behind-closed-door moments, the film will dive deep into the personal and professional life of Christina, offering a portrait of the artist, mother, and entertainer as she reflects on her multi-decade career fighting for creative freedom and gender equality.

“We are beyond excited to extend our creative partnership with Roc Nation through this film. Christina has been such an enduring talent and inimitable entertainer throughout the years. Hers is truly one of the great voices of our time, and this is the perfect moment for her story to be told,” said TIME Studios Co-Head of Documentary Loren Hammonds in a statement. “We are incredibly honored that she has chosen to work with TIME Studios and Roc Nation to finally share her truth with the world.”

“Christina is a true icon, a beacon of never-ending authenticity. As a young artist, she broke rules and blazed paths for future voices.” added Roc Nation’s EVP of TV and Film Lori York “We’re proud to work with Christina and TIME Studios, bringing to life such an intimate project.”

Director Poo said, “Christina Aguilera is one of the most iconic artists of our time, whose music has inspired millions of people around the world. I am truly honored to tell the story of the person behind the music because I know it will equally inspire.”

Aguilera Recently Remade the Music Video For One of Her Biggest Songs

Christina Aguilera – Beautiful (2022 Version) The 2022 music video version of “Beautiful” by Christina Aguilera Listen to Christina Aguilera: christinaaguilera.lnk.to/listenYD Social media has transformed our relationship with our bodies, and in turn, our mental health. When you need a little more guidance and care to take charge of your mental health, these organizations are here for you: International Mental Health… 2022-10-19T16:00:04Z

In October 2022, Aguilera decided to remake the video for her song “Beautiful,” which originally came out in 2002. Now 20 years later, she felt like the rise of social media made the song even more relevant.

“The original ‘Beautiful’ video set out to bring awareness and a sense of compassion in the face of criticism. It still carries an important message to remember our core values outside of what’s being fed to us… to find a sense of balance and accepting ourselves for who we are,” tweeted the former “Voice” coach.

In the remade video, it ends with a message that reads, “In the last 20 years, since Stripped was first released, social media has transformed our relationship with our bodies, and in turn, our mental health. Research suggests that time spent on social networking sites is associated with body image issues, self-harm, and disordered eating in children and teens. This needs to change.”

There is no word yet as to when the Aguilera documentary will be released. The Grammy-winning singer was a coach on “The Voice” on and off for the first 10 seasons, winning in her last season with singer Alisan Porter. She has been with her current partner, Matthew Rutler, since 2010. She has a son, Max, 14, from a previous relationship, and a daughter Summer, 8, whom she shares with Rutler.

Aguilera and Rutler have no plans to marry, an insider told Us Weekly in August 2022.

“There are no wedding plans at the moment. [Christina] and Matt are happy the way they are. They’re one of those couples who don’t need a document to prove their love for each other,” said the source.

“The Voice” airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on NBC.