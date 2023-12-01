Fans Left Stunned by Christina Aguilera’s New TikTok

Former “Voice” coach Christina Aguilera has left many fans completely stunned after she uploaded a video to her TikTok account.

On November 30, 2023, the “Genie in a Bottle” singer posted an ad on the platform. “Check out #WhatsInMyBag with @menulog,” she captioned the post. It didn’t take long, however, for fans to point out that she looked very different, and many felt that she was unrecognizable. It didn’t seem as though anyone was really interested in what Aguilera kept in her bag, based on the comments on the post.

Aguilera posed in an all black sweatsuit and wore her blond hair down past her shoulders. Just listening to the video, which was recorded in Australia, quite a few people thought that Aguilera’s voice sounded like Kim Kardashian‘s.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dozens of Fans Thought That Christina Aguilera Didn’t Look Like Herself

Shortly after Aguilera uploaded her TikTok video, dozens of people flooded the comments section with messages about how different she looks.

“Wait, What? Is that woman Christina Aguilera?” one person asked.

“No way thats Christina Aguilera,” someone else added.

“If you haven’t said your name, I would NOT have recognized you. You look amazing,” a third TikTok user said.

“I couldn’t even recognize that is was Christina! I kept looking like is this someone else with her voice? She looks completely different. wow,” a fourth comment read.

“That’s no Christina …. What??? Wait what!!!?” another stunned fan commented.

Meanwhile, a few fans complimented the singer, letting her know that she looked good and said that she looked like she simply went back in time. Aguilera also turned heads in her cover shoot for InStyle Mexico in which she appeared to channel her early 2000s look, short hair and all.

Christina Aguilera Landed Another Residency in Las Vegas

Aguilera is finishing out 2023 with a bang, heading back to Las Vegas for another residency. This time, the pop star will headline her own show at The Venetian.

“I look forward to bringing Las Vegas a new show that fuses music, sophistication and art in ways I have never performed before. What I love about the intimacy at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort is how up-close-and-personal I can be with the audience … a truly modern twist on the performance experience,” Aguilera said in a statement (via Billboard).

Her new show kicks off on December 30, 2023. According to The Venetian’s official website, she has about a dozen shows on the schedule so far, taking her through March 2024. The show is expected to be one of a kind.

“In contrast to traditional concert shows, the intimate venue will allow for Christina to invite guests into a musically dynamic and immersive piece of art,” the website reads.

Aguilera was a coach on “The Voice” for seasons 1–3, 5, 8, 10. In May 2019, she revealed that she was leaving the show and that she wouldn’t be returning. Though she initially joined the program for some stability, she has moved on to other things.

“I wanted to get grounded again in my artist body, and that’s what I did with ‘Liberation.’ Moving on to this era, it’s just an exciting time of fresh energy. Vegas is coming at the perfect time for me,” she told People magazine at the time.

READ NEXT: Hallmark Star Says Cancer Has Spread: ‘I Don’t Want to Die’