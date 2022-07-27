Fans Urge ‘The Voice’ to Bring Back Former Coaches

Some fans of NBC’s “The Voice” are urging the show to bring back former coaches ahead of a season featuring only one original coach and one new coach.

Season 22 of “The Voice” is set to feature Blake Shelton, who has been on the show since the beginning, Camila Cabello, who is a new coach on season 22, John Legend, who has been coaching the show since season 16, which aired in 2019, and Gwen Stefani, who was a coach on seasons 7, 9, 12, 17, and 19 of the show.

Kelly Clarkson left “The Voice” for the first time in a decade ahead of season 22.

Some Fans Want Former Coaches Back

Some fans of “The Voice” want former coaches to return to the show. In a Reddit thread where one person complained about Gwen Stefani, they also asked that Alicia Keys or Shakira return to the show.

“Heck I wish they bring back ADAM [Levine],” they added.

Levine was an original coach on “The Voice,” but he left the show in 2016. Keys was on the show during seasons 11, 12, and 14, and Shakira was a coach during season four and five.

People in the comments tended to agree.

“Nope I feel ya on this one…,” they wrote. “shoot I’d bring back Usher or Shakira before Gwen … but that’s just me.”

Usher was on the show during seasons four and six.

Another person wrote that they “much prefer Kelly [Clarkson]” to Stefani.

Others said they weren’t excited about Stefani’s return in general, especially without Clarkson.

“I really would love to see Usher, Alicia, Miley or Pharrell again!” one person wrote.

Many Want Adam Levine to Return to the Show

Some fans miss Adam Levine’s presence as a coach on the show.

“I’ve been with the show since S1,” one person wrote on Reddit. “I admit, I also thought the Blake and Adam thing got a bit stale at the middle, but looking at the banter now is just painful. I mean, there are some funny moments, but it seemed kind of forced for me. It’s like they are trying to replace Adam because people have always loved the banter between the coaches.”

They added, “I know that there are some controversies about Adam’s choices on the voice, but it was his opinion. I think if he is passionate about something/someone, he just goes for it.”

In a separate Reddit thread, some said the show has gone downhill since Levine’s exit.

“Season 17 up, the voice became like a sitcom because they tried so hard to recreate Adam vs Blake. The adam and blake thing grew on us naturally since s1 while the blake and kelly thing is so over the top. So over the top that their arguments with each other is overshadowing what the voice is all about, which is the VOICE,” the post reads.

Levine has said multiple times that he would not be returning to the show.

In an Instagram Q&A with his fans in the fall of 2020, Levine was asked about returning to “The Voice.”

“Come back to ‘The Voice’?” one of his followers asked.

“No Thanks?” he wrote as a reply.

“The Voice” is set to return to NBC in the fall of 2022. The season will feature coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and John Legend.

