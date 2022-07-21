Fans Beg Kelly Clarkson to Duet With Superstar After Talk-Show Interview

Fans of “The Voice” coach Kelly Clarkson are begging the singer to duet with superstar Michael Buble after an interview with the star was featured on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

In the interview, which was posted on Instagram, Clarkson, Buble, and Randy Jackson talk about ’90s TV theme songs.

Buble asked Jackson and Clarkson if they had to pick one TV theme song as their favorite, what it would be, and Clarkson didn’t have an answer right away.

“Mine is ‘Cheers,’ everybody knows your name,” Buble shared.

Jackson shared that his favorite is the theme song from “I Dream of Jeannie.”

Clarkson’s favorite was the theme song from “Full House.” When Buble said that he “might just record that,” Jackson suggests that it be a duet between Buble and Clarkson.

“I forget this is a TV show!” Buble shared. “I feel so cozy with you guys. Can I come back?”

Fans Begged Clarkson to Duet With Buble

In the comment section, fans begged Clarkson to duet with Michael Buble.

“We need this duet STAT,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “Omg YES! Those 2 voices together would be pure magic.”

“I am soooo early yesss we do need queen @kellyclarkson and @michaelbuble duet,” another person wrote.

One person wanted the group to go even further, writing, “An album of you guys singing different TV themes would be amazing!”

“Yes we need this duet 😍,” another person wrote.

The episode originally aired on March 29, 2022.

Clarkson’s Divorce Has Been Tough on Her

Clarkson, 40, filed for divorce in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage. The couple have two children together. The divorce was finalized on March 8, 2022.

During an appearance on “The Chart Show With Brooke Reese,” Clarkson opened up about her divorce.

“It’s been the hardest thing to navigate,” she shared. “I’ve never had this difficult of a project.”

She reminded the host that she’s still human and “I’m going through something huge.”

“Everybody knows the huge divorce I went through and it’s been like, two years, and not easy with kids,” she shared. “I’m just navigating with what I’m comfortable with releasing. So, it’s just a hard thing to navigate.”

She added that her new music is coming soon. It could be that she’s planning to release the album of the music she’s been working on since her divorce. Fans have been waiting for the project for over a year.

“I just got to get my crap together,” she said. “I just got to figure out what I’m going to release. I’ve never had this difficult of a project.”

Clarkson may have more time to work on the music now that she’s not returning to “The Voice,” though it appears she’ll be taking the summer off.

During an episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Clarkson was interviewing country music legend Faith Hill when she noted that she’s constantly working.

“You are working your tail off girl,” Hill told Clarkson.

Clarkson replied, “I’m taking the summer off, I am very excited.”

“It’s my first summer off since I was like sixteen,” she said.

With “The Voice” filming in the late summer and early fall, that offers one explanation for why Clarkson may not be returning to the show for the season. It also lends hope to her fans. If the star is just taking one summer off, that means that it’s possible she’ll return for a later season of the show.

“The Voice” is set to return to NBC in the fall of 2022. The season will feature coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and John Legend.

