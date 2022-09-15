WATCH: ‘The Voice’ Season 22 Coaches Perform Together for the First Time

The coaches of “The Voice” season 22 have officially marked their first performance together as a group, taking the stage to sing a haunting rendition of Camila Cabello’s hit “Havana.”

“Ladies and gentlemen YOUR SZN 22 COACHES!!!!!!” “The Voice” official account posted on Instagram.

Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani sang alongside Cabello.

The Coaches Performed Cabello’s Hit Song

In a tribute to their new coach, the three other coaches sang along with her on her hit song. Even Blake Shelton hit some notes that he wouldn’t usually be singing.

Fans loved the performance, and many were impressed with Stefani in particular.

“Wait Gwen really did her thing wow,” one person commented on the post.

Another person wrote, “bet Blake had to learn the lyrics since he didn’t know any of your songs.”

“JOHN SLAYEED,” another comment reads.

One person wrote, “A Camila Cabello and John Legend song is the duet I didn’t know I needed.”

Others are begging for the full performance to be released. It likely will be performed at the season premiere of the show.

“Please tell me there’s a full version of this,” one person wrote.

Another person wrote, “This is literally the 🔥 emoji as a performance.”

Cabello also appeared in another video uploaded by the show explaining what it felt like to sit in the coaching chair for the first time.

“It’s very comfortable… I can feel the power I have in there, which I take very seriously,” she said. “With great power comes great responsibility.”

‘The Voice’ Season 22 Schedule: When Do Battle Rounds, Knockouts, and Live Shows Start?

While NBC has yet to release the full schedule for “The Voice” season 22, the show has confirmed the first four episodes as well as the number of episodes and weeks that it will be on the air.

On the breakdown for the season posted by NBC, it was noted that season 22 will have 13 weeks of airtime. It also confirmed that there will be 7 episodes of Blind Auditions, 6 episodes of Battle Rounds, 3 episodes of Knockout rounds, and then 10 episodes or 5 weeks of Live Shows.

Here’s what the schedule for the show looks like so far with confirmed dates and episodes in bold.

Monday, September 19 (8-10 pm ET/PT) – Blind Auditions Part 1 Premiere (confirmed)

Tuesday, September 20 (8-9 pm ET/PT) – Blind Auditions Part 2 (confirmed)

Monday, September 26 – (8-10 pm ET/PT) Blind Auditions Part 3 (confirmed)

Tuesday, September 27 – (8-9 pm ET/PT) Blind Auditions Part 4 (confirmed)

Monday, Oct 3 – (8-10 pm ET/PT) Blind Auditions

Tuesday, Oct 4 – (8-9 pm ET/PT) Blind Audition

Monday, Oct 10 – (8-10 pm ET/PT) Blind Auditions

Tuesday, Oct 11 – (8-9 pm ET/PT) Battle Rounds

Monday, Oct 17 – (8-10 pm ET/PT) Battle Rounds

Tuesday, Oct 18 – (8-9 pm ET/PT) Battle Rounds

Monday, Oct 24 – (8-10 pm ET/PT) Battle Rounds

Tuesday, Oct 25 – (8-9 pm ET/PT) Battle Rounds

Monday, Oct 31 – (8-10 pm ET/PT) Battle Rounds

Tuesday, Nov 1 – (8-9 pm ET/PT) Knockouts

Monday Nov 7 – (8-10 pm ET/PT) Knockouts

Tuesday, Nov 8 – (8-9 pm ET/PT) Knockouts

Monday Nov 14 – (8-10 pm ET/PT) Live Shows

Tuesday, Nov 15 – (8-9 pm ET/PT) Live Shows

Monday Nov 21 – (8-10 pm ET/PT) Live Shows

Tuesday, Nov 22 – (8-9 pm ET/PT) Live Shows

Monday Nov 28 – (8-10 pm ET/PT) Live Shows

Tuesday, Nov 29 – (8-9 pm ET/PT) Live Shows

Monday, Dec 5 – (8-10 pm ET/PT) Live Shows

Tuesday, Dec 6 – (8-9 pm ET/PT) Live Shows

Monday, Dec 12 – (8-10 pm ET/PT) Live Shows

Tuesday, Dec 13 – (9-11 pm ET/PT) FINALE

