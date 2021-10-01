WATCH: ‘The Voice’ Artist Delivers on Ariana Grande Song, Joins Team Ariana

It’s often a risky choice to choose a coach’s song to perform on NBC’s “The Voice,” but season 21 contestant David Vogel chose to perform an interesting cover of an Ariana Grande song, and it paid off for him.

Vogel put a spin on Grande’s song “breathin’,” which caught her attention almost immediately.

After the audition aired, Vogel shared on Instagram that auditioning with that song was the “scariest thing” he’d ever done.

At one point, she even put her hand on her chest when Vogel hit a higher note going into the chorus, making it clear that she would be turning around for the artist.

It was a long time before any of the coaches pressed their buttons for Vogel, which built some tension in the audition.

Vogel Received One Chair Turn





Play



David Vogel Adds Some Rock to Ariana Grande's "breathin" | The Voice Blind Auditions 2021

Grande was agonizing for some time over her button, putting both her hands over it before the end of the song, pressing it at the very last second she could have.

She was the only coach that turned, meaning 23-year-old Vogel was set to join her team without any interference.

“That was so beautiful,” Grande told him. “I thought it was a really unique take. I love that you play an instrument too.”

Kelly Clarkson added that, “It’s a really smart thing to be able to take songs and make them your own like that because I know that song. And, literally, it took me a minute. And I was like, ‘oh!'”

Blake Shelton chose that moment to remind Clarkson that that’s “an Ariana song.”

“I know ‘breathin’!” Clarkson insisted. “I just, 100 percent was not going to turn around when she turned around ’cause I was like, ‘Well, there’s no chance in hell,’ so… I’m just excited for you! I think it’s gonna be really cool.”

Grande added, “I love your take on it. I loved your tone, I love your style. I’m selfishly happy that I waited until the last second to turn on it because now you are mine and mine only. I’m very happy about this. I’m so excited to hopefully go all the way to the finale! Welcome to team Ari.”

Vogel took to Instagram after his audition aired to thank his fans.

“still beaming from the other night,” he shared. “it doesn’t feel real but it’s definitely real and that’s the beautiful part about it!!! thank you endlessly for all the love you’ve shown me these past couple days.”

‘The Voice’ Season 21 Teams So Far

Each coach has worked hard to nearly fill out their team. Below are each of the teams going into the last episodes of Blind Auditions.

Team Kelly:

Girl Named Tom (Trio)

Kinsey Rose

Carolina Alonso

Gymani

Jeremy Rosado

Holly Forbes

Cunningham Sisters (Duo)

Team Blake:

Peedy Chavis

Wendy Moten

Lana Scott

Hailey Green

The Joy Reunion

Carson Peters

Kaitlyn Velez

Beritt Haynes

Clint Sherman

Team Legend:

Jonathan Mouton

Jack Rogan

Samuel Harness

Joshua Vacanti

Paris Winningham

Keilah Grace

Samara Brown

Janora Brown

Team Ariana:

Katie Rae

Katherine Ann Mohler

Vaughn Mugol

Chavon Rodgers

Jim and Sasha Allen

Raquel Trinidad

Hailey Mia

Bella DeNapoli

David Vogel

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on NBC.

