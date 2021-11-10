‘The Voice’ 2021 Eliminations: Who Got Eliminated & Voted Off 11/9

The November 9, 2021, episode of NBC’s “The Voice” revealed the top 13 finalists heading into next week’s live shows. Viewers voted to save eight contestants following Monday’s episode, and the remaining contestants competed for a chance at the Instant Save, meaning 13 total contestants move on to next week’s episodes.

We have all the details on Tuesday night’s episode below, including the names of the contestants who were sent home.

MAJOR SPOILER WARNING: Do not read on if you don’t want to know who was eliminated during the November 9 episode of “The Voice.”

Here’s who was ultimately eliminated:

Team Kelly

Katie Rae

Team Legend

David Vogel

Samuel Harness (Wildcard performer)

Team Ariana

Bella DeNapoli (Wildcard performer)

Raquel Trinidad

Vaugh Mugol (Comeback contestant, Wildcard performer)

Team Blake

Peedy Chavis (Wildcard performer)

LiBianca

Which Contestants Were Eliminated Tonight?

First up was Team Kelly, and the top vote-earners on the team were announced to be Girl Named Tom and Jeremy Rosado. Then, Kelly chose to save Gymani, meaning she would also be moving on.

Team Legend was the second to take the stage. The artists who earned the most votes and were safe were announced to be Jershika Maple and Joshua Vacanti. Then, John chose to save Shadale. The remaining artists on his team were Samuel Harness and David Vogel.

Team Ariana then took the stage. America saved Jim and Sasha Allen as well as Holly Forbes. That meant the remaining artists on Team Ari were Bella DeNapoli, Raquel Trinidad, and Ryleigh Plank. Ari was completely breaking down when trying to talk to them and choose who she would save. Ultimately, she chose to save Ryleigh to save.

Team Blake was the last to take the stage. The artists with the most votes were revealed to be Wendy Moten and Paris Winningham. Blake ultimately chose to save Lana Scott.

First up for the Wildcard performances was Samuel Harness, who sang “Before You Go” by Lewis Capaldi. Then, Team Ari’s Bella DeNapoli sang “Ain’t No Other Man.” After a short break, Team Blake’s Peedy Chavis performed “Stranger In My House.” Then, Team Kelly’s Hailey Mia sang “Jar of Hearts.” Lastly, Vaughn Mugol performed “Lay Me Down.”

Hailey Mia was announced as the winner of the Wildcard Instant Save.

Which Contestants Are In The Top 13?

Here’s what the teams look like going into the top 13:

Team Kelly

Jeremy Rosado

Girl Named Tom

Gymani

Team Legend

Jershika Maple

Joshua Vacanti

Shadale

Team Ariana

Jim and Sasha Allen

Holly Forbes

Ryleigh Plank

Team Blake

Wendy Moten

Paris Winningham

Lana Scott

Next week, the top 13 will perform for America’s votes, and the whole process will begin again until the field is ultimately narrowed down to five artists going into the finale, which will likely air on Tuesday, December 1, 2021.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NBC.

