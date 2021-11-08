WATCH: ‘The Voice’ Champion Duets With Coach on Stage In Surprise Appearance

Carter Rubin was the youngest male winner of NBC’s “The Voice” when he was crowned the champion of season 19 of the show. He was part of Team Gwen Stefani while on the show, and he recently shared a reunion with his coach.

Stefani currently has a residence in Las Vegas, where she performs regularly. On Friday, November 5, 2021, she had a surprise for her fans, however.

“So you guys know that I was lucky enough to do a lot of things in my life, but one of my funniest, weirdest, craziest things I ever did was be a coach on ‘The Voice’,” Stefani told her fans.

She added, “But what’s crazy is, I actually won ‘The Voice.’ It’s really hard to beat Blake, okay? And I won ‘The Voice’ with a boy that was 14 years old, turning 15. His name’s Carter Rubin, and I asked him to come sing with me tonight for you guys.”

Watch Carter and Stefani Sing ‘Nobody But You’

Rubin and Stefani performed the hit song “Nobody But You” on stage together. Rubin later posted the video of the performance to his Instagram page for his fans to see. After he was introduced, Stefani’s fans let out a huge cheer for the teen star.

Rubin starts out very quiet on stage, but he soon sinks into the performance, singing side-by-side with Stefani.

At the end of the performance, Rubin and Stefani share a huge hug before he leaves the stage.

Rubin Released His Debut Single

In late October 2021, Rubin released his debut single, titled “Horoscope.”

According to an Instagram video he posted on September 20, 2021, Rubin says his song is about “young love and dumb love.”

Rubin also hosted a music video watch party for the song when it released on October 22, 2021.

“GUYS! I’m releasing my first ever music video tomorrow and I’m hosting a little watch party!!!!,” he wrote. “click the YouTube link in my bio and join me … so we can chat, have some fun and watch the ‘horoscope’ music video together.”

Rubin also got Stefani in on the PR for his song.

“I am SO proud of @carterjrubin for releasing his new song AND video #horoscope!!” Stefani tweeted. “Go check it out! Sending you love Carter #forevercoach.”

He posted a new video after performing at her concert where he asks her about the song.

“Oh my gosh, I love the song ‘Horoscope,’ you need to stream, download, listen, dance, make TikTok videos, anything you can do! Listen to ‘Horoscope,’ it’s Carter Rubin,” Stefani says in the video.

Rubin got lots of responses to the video, including one from “The Voice” official Instagram page that reads, “This is the best.”

In the song’s lyrics, Rubin sings that he used to always check the relationship horoscope for himself and his ex but he’s moved on and doesn’t need to do that anymore. Later, he sings that their “futures never were aligned.”

The song has a 2-minute runtime.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on NBC.

READ NEXT: ‘The Voice’ Fans Slam Season 21 As ‘Not Fair’